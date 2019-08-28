Riccardo Lex Feels Film Fare Will be Bigger Than Oscar in the Coming Years

Bollywood, our cinema has crossed more than 100 years. We are now growing and making a name which was not there before at international level. From Dada saheb Phalke to Kapoor, Chopra’s and Johars. We have seen so many producers who have given their heart to the cinema. Yes, these are the people who believed that Indian cinema could do big business like others in the market and now the proof is we are getting people from outside who wants to produce a movie in India.

How time changes, we were looking to work outside India now people are coming to India as actors and producers. Time is changing Film fare is the next Oscar of the world in the next ten years for sure.

We are getting many production houses and producers who come outside — big production houses like Viacom 18, Sony, UTV and many more. Now one more name is going to add in this list is Riccardo lex who comes from Germany and famous personality.

Riccardo lex is a businessman who wants to invest in Indian movies as he has many close friends from India. He has done a Ph.D. on B-town, and he feels Bollywood is the next big thing in the world. Now people will fall to work in Indian cinema.

Riccardo lex, the variety of films which India has very few countries, has that. South to North music and language and all change and what good is all the cinema is making money in their business. So Riccardo Lex doesn’t want to miss the opportunity of earning some good bucks by producing a movie in India. He has not finalized from where he will start, but south movies have attracted him the most and Bollywood. So maybe we will see him trying his luck in these two cinemas of India.

We hope that India gets more Producers like Riccardo Lex, who comes to India and promote our movies in every corner of the world.

