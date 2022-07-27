Rules of Conduct on The Internet for Children and Parents

Parents must remember how to make the Internet a safe and educational tool for children to protect them from negativity and various risks. But unfortunately, only denial and prohibitions can’t fight computer addiction and the troubles that await children on the Internet.

It should be remembered that the web carries excellent risks and contains valuable information and knowledge. That’s why every parent should know about certain filters. They will make it possible to keep children safe on the Net. If you are an adult and sometimes go to the real money online casino India, these tips will also be helpful.

Internet rules for children

Teach your children basic Internet safety rules. As children age, new explanations for safe online behavior are added that parents need to keep in mind.

Don’t log on to unfamiliar sites. Do not click on suspicious links. Don’t respond to spam.

If you receive a Word or Excel file in the mail, even from someone you know, scan it for viruses before you open it.

Never send your password to anyone. Use a hard-to-remember set of numbers and letters for your passwords, and change them periodically.

Do not give your personal data when communicating on the Internet, but use an alias (nickname). When speaking, it is better to choose a handle that does not allow you to determine your gender and age (you should not make the year of birth part of your virtual nickname). Never give information about yourself that could indicate that you are a child.

Norms of behavior and moral principles are the same in the virtual and real worlds. In virtual space, it is necessary to behave as in reality. Do not be rude, profane, or insulting to others.

Illegal copying other people’s work (music, games, software, etc.) is considered plagiarism (deliberate appropriation of someone else’s work).

Don’t believe everything you see or read on the Internet. When in doubt about the integrity of any information, seek advice from an adult. Teach your child to be selective with the information on the web and always check it.

Do not share personal information (address, phone number, school number, favorite places to play, location of the child and parents, plans for long trips, vacations, vacations, photos of expensive things, pictures of the apartment, car, or house, information on personal documents, license plates, images of confidential documents, bank cards, etc.) with other Internet users. Don’t send pictures to people you don’t know. Don’t let strangers see your photos.

If you chat in chat rooms, use instant messaging programs, play online games, or do anything online that requires a user ID, then choose that name with an adult to ensure it doesn’t contain any personal information.

Don’t save important information on a public computer. Tell your child that if they used someone else’s computer (tablet, smartphone) to view their social networking page, they should be sure to log out of the account when finished. Passwords should not be saved on other people’s devices – intruders can use this.

Internet friends may not be who they say they are, so you should not meet your Internet friends in person. The main principle: if a stranger seems suspicious, threatening, promises gifts, money, or asks for something insistently, you should stop communicating with them online immediately.

If there is a feeling of discomfort or anxiety in a virtual dialogue, as well as if the interlocutor obsessively insists on transferring the relationship to the real, you should stop communicating and inform your elders; Virtual acquaintance should not turn into a real one. If such a decision is made, the meeting should take place in a public place and under parental supervision;

Learn to trust your intuition. If anything on the Internet will cause you psychological discomfort, share your impressions with adults.

Use the webcam only when talking to friends. Make sure other people can’t see you during the call because it can be recorded.

Blogs

Blogging, in other words, “online diaries,” is viral among teenagers—many secretly blog to their parents. If your child is a blog author, you should ensure that the young author did not put too much personal information about himself and his family on the network. Avoid problems by following the recommendations:

Preview. Parents should preview the content of what their son or daughter will post on the blog and only approve or disapprove of it.

Is the information adequate? If so, such an article (photo set) has the right to life.

Check the blog. From time to time, get acquainted with the content of the child’s blog and read the comments.

Monitor. Select the best blogs and show the child a good option when some problem arises.

Antivirus protection

It is hard to imagine what can happen to a user’s computer (PC) when working on the web if it is not installed with the appropriate software, which can counteract the malicious code in the form of various software viruses. But the information security of children on the Internet directly depends on the effectiveness of antivirus protection. Antiviruses usually have a lot of built-in filters in their arsenal, including their own “parental control,” so to speak, increased vigilance.

It is also essential to use different software to implement parental control. Install any programs depending on your computer’s operating system – this will help filter out malicious content; find out what sites your child visits; set time limits for using the computer (or the Internet); block unwanted activities of a small user on the web. It also applies to online casino in Indian rupees for adults.

Family Agreement

Get together, the whole family, and offer to develop a kind of document that will reflect all the rights and responsibilities of each of the participants of the Internet community, that is, each of the homes, somehow using a PC to access the web, including the rules of child safety on the Internet. Let you not be intimidated by such a formal approach to worldly affairs. Children like to be treated as “adults.” So their attitude to the family agreement will be taken with all the seriousness children can understand. Such an event on Internet safety will allow the child to be imbued with respect for the attention given to him. The result will not be long in coming.

What kind of Internet resources (sites) your children can visit, and for what purpose.

How much time can the child spend on the Internet (we mean the total time, considering the frequency criterion)?

What actions should be taken in case the child is concerned.

Teach your child to use the browser and messengers. It is on this skill that the basics of Internet safety are based.

These simple tips will help both your child and you.

