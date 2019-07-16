Sanjay Gujar, the man behind defining “Love for Gold

Sanjay Gujar, also known as Bunty Gujar is an Indian businessman who is popularly known throughout the country for his love for gold. He is also a model and actor, coming from a renowned family in Pune. He is identified with the “kgs” of gold ornaments he wears to maintain his love for gold.

Given the sky-touching rates of gold, increasing day by day, consuming gold became a very difficult task for most of the people. Sanjay, despite the prevailing unbelievable gold rates, owns shoes carved in gold, golden plated mobile phones, accessories and vehicles. Well, consuming gold is not the only identity he carries, he is also known to have friendly relations with many Bollywood stars and important personalities.

He made numerous appearances in Bollywood parties, events, Salman Khan’s well known Big boss parties, Body power expo and counting. He was also seen at Kapil Sharma show for the promotion of Great Grand Masti along with Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani. The former was seen having a lot of fun and even entertained the crowd at the show. He was also seen at the recent event of Guru Randhawa at Pune. He is also going to appear in Sa re ga ma pa show in the coming month.

Although having owned a huge dreamy amount of gold, riches and other valuables, Sanjay never took a backseat in being humble and extending helping hand to the needy. One such example is the NGO named Golden guys initiated by him along with Sunny Waghchaure in Pune. The NGO is initiated with the motive to serve humanity.

