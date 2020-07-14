Sci-fi Movies That You Can Watch in the Weekend with Your Entire Family

Sci-fi movies have awed the audience for almost a decade now, with the release of A Trip to the Moon (Le Voyage Dans la Lune). Some of the best IMDB movies are sci-fi, you must know about the Star Wars and Star Trek series. These movies use science-based depictions that are foreign to us commoners. We sometimes can’t perceive what we are watching on the screen. But when an interstellar, occult, magic, supernatural occurrence happens we watch with our eyes wide open without being able to blink. How about I take you through the list of movies that you can watch this weekend.

List of sci-fi movies for a bore-less weekend

Star Wars Series– The Star Wars series is one of the best-rated movies in IMDB, there is a sequence that you can follow, or just go serially. You can start by watching in this sequence- A new hope Rogue one The empire strikes back The Phantom Menace Attack of the Clones Revenge of the Sith Solo Return of the Jedi The Mandalorian The Force Awakens The Last Jedi The Rise of Skywalker Life– Is an American sci-fi movie directed by Daniel Espinosa, written by Rhett Reese. This movie is about finding life on Mars for the first time. According to the critical acclamation it got, this movie is a must-watch. Rotten Tomatoes have rated it 6/10 on average. Source Code– On Rotten Tomatoes have a rating of 7.5/10. This movie will take you multiple folds once you start watching. Source code is about finding a bomber before the bomb explodes by U.S. Army pilot Captain Colter Stevens. Indulge in the wormhole or time and explore the adventures in Source Code. The Day the Earth Stood Still– Being a very old movie will nurture your roots and audio-visually explain the cultural and historic or aesthetic significance. This movie was directed by Robert Wise. This movie was originally written by Edmund H. North based on the sci-fi short story, “Farewell to the Master” by Harry Bates. 2001: A Space Odyssey– If you have still not watched 2001: A Space Odyssey sooner than any other movie on the list. This is an excellent movie directed by Stanley Kubrick. This movie depicts the concepts of existentialism, artificial intelligence, technology, and the possible extraterrestrial life. Honey, I have Shrunk the Kids– This movie has been a sleeper hit, and became the highest-grossing live-action Disney film ever. This movie will take you through a journey where the children have been shrunk by an inventor and accidentally tosses them out in the trash. Now, the children will have to make their way through the insects and other negotiating threats in their backyard.

American Audience

The American audience has been open to the new thinking and technologies that are being introduced. Overtime innumerable movies have taken the market and faded away, but what stuck to the American audience was the thought of change.

