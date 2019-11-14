Scientifically Proven Strategies That Will Work For Blackjack

Are you tired of losing your shirt at the blackjack table? Maybe you are just looking to buff your online stats a little bit for an upcoming tournament. Whatever the situation is, there is no denying the fact that there are a number of reasons to want to be successful at blackjack. The first probably being that you want to just make more money. The only problem is that it is hard to find a method or strategy that is backed by scientific proof.

When Not To Split And Stand

The biggest problem with a lot of blackjack strategies is that they simply have you doing the wrong things over and over again until you are flat broke. And, that is because these methods aren’t backed with scientific proof. During a game of blackjack, you should never split on 5s or 10s. You should also never stand on anything that is higher than 12 through 16. The reason that you want to avoid doing these things is that the stats just show that they don’t pay off. People that split 5 and 10s or stand on 12 through 16 are just more liable to lose.

Winning Streaks Aren’t Real

You can speak to an expert from idn poker and they are simply going to tell you that winning streaks are a myth. Yes, it is possible to win game after game, but this doesn’t mean that you are on a winning streak. In terms of scientific betting, you have to make the assumption that there are no winning streaks. In fact, you have to believe that luck isn’t involved at all.

Avoid Alcohol At All Costs

Have you ever noticed one thing that all land-based casinos have in common? The first things that probably pop out are that they either serve alcohol or offer live entertainment. There are just two strategies that these types of casinos use to keep you distracted. It has been scientifically proven over and over again that consuming alcohol skews the decision-making process. It will not only slow down your reaction time, but it is going to cause you to make bad decisions. Always avoid alcohol or any other drug before betting.

Watch About Mimicking The Dealer

One of the unique things about blackjack is that you get to play against a dealer. This isn’t always the case in a lot of other games. Of course, you do not always have to play against the dealer, but you always have this option. And, some individuals think that it is a good idea to mimic the dealer. After all, the house always has the edge right and the dealer only makes the most scientific decisions? Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case. This is especially true when you are playing with live dealers. The truth of the matter is that the house’s edge comes from the fact that they force the player to act before the dealer. This means that when you bust, you are going to lose no matter what happens with the dealer’s hand.

