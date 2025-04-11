Serve with Heart: Partake in Kar Seva at the Holy Golden Temple

Amritsar, home to the world-famous Golden Temple, is a centre of spirituality that attracts individuals for its powerful history. The Golden Temple, or Harmindar Sahib, is a major tourist place in Amritsar, a symbol of harmony, peace, and selfless service.

Though it is a sacred site for worship, it also invites you to participate in one of the most enriching experiences of the Sikh religion—Kar Seva.

What is Kar Seva?

Kar Seva refers to the selfless service in which individuals volunteer their time, effort, and energy to help with the upkeep and various activities at the Golden Temple. One of the most significant forms of Kar Seva is the cleaning of the Sarovar (holy tank)—a practice that dates back to Guru Amar Das Ji, who initiated the first Kar Seva in 1573.

This tradition has continued through the centuries, with a notable large-scale Kar Seva undertaken on June 17, 1923, after the formation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Eminent Sikh leaders such as Sham Singh of Atta Mandi, Gulab Singh Gholia, Fateh Singh, Baba Kharak Singh, and S. Teja Singh Sammundari played key roles in this historical restoration of the Sarovar.

The Spiritual Significance of Kar Seva

The major principle of Kar Seva is selfless service from the heart. During this act of service, volunteers engage themselves in various tasks, including cleaning the temple, preparing food for the langar, and supporting daily rituals at the temple, among others.

In the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism, it is stated that service to others is among the highest virtues one can attain. So, taking part in Kar Seva at the Golden Temple is not just a chance for you to serve the community but also an opportunity for your personal and spiritual growth.

How to Get to The Golden Temple

In addition, for those new to the city or unfamiliar with the routes, having a local driver ensures that you don't waste time navigating unfamiliar roads.

Exploring Amritsar Beyond The Golden Temple

When we hear about Amritsar, the only picture that comes to our mind is of the iconic Golden Temple. But the city has a lot more to offer.

After a fulfilling day of Kar Seva, take some time to explore the culture and rich history of the city. One of the places that you should not miss is the Jallianwala Bagh, where the infamous massacre took place.

Another thing that you cannot miss about Amritsar is its food. So, don’t forget to taste authentic Punjabi dishes like Amritsari Kulcha and Chole Bhature.

Wrapping Up

Amritsar is known for its history and epitome of spirituality, and Kar Seva at the Golden Temple is an unforgettable way to experience both. This act of selfless service helps you experience personal and spiritual growth and lets you reconnect with the divine.

