Shagun Khanna – The Face Synonymous To Health & Fitness

Shagun Khanna’s journey started within a year of her marriage, once she had her first son she started witnessing symptoms which didn’t make her feel great and eventually, she was diagnosed with PCOS.

After reading tons of research, studies, books, speaking with doctors, dermatologists and nutritionists, she decided to find the courage within herself to fight it.

Being a legit believer in listening to her body, she wanted her own journey to be natural, holistic and long-term – with no short cuts, no cheating and no regrets.

She is grateful to say that now, she lives a happy, healthy, wonderful life; a balance between self-awareness and self-love. She is truly committed to living a life she loves, which makes her glow inside out.

She incorporated myriad of blogs dedicated to sharing her ideas, thoughts, findings, opinions and remedies which includes make-up tips, DIY skincare; Ayurveda and other organic solutions.

Shagun’s aim is to imbibe her motto: *Stay Real, Stay You* in tremendous lives.

