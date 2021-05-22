Short hairstyles for women over 50 can make a woman of 50 years look younger. At this age, you are probably free to try different styles and see how they look on you.

While some of these styles might require you to have a certain shape of the head and the hair type, short haircuts don’t. Check out our list of top short hairstyles for women over 50.

Charming Boy Cut

As the name suggests, this style makes your face look younger. It brings out the features of your face clearly, like the cheekbones. It is among the charming short hairstyles for women over 50 that you should try before this year ends.

Short Feathered Pastel Haircut

Women over 50 years have the freedom to try colors on their hair because they are not getting younger. Adding color to your hair is an excellent way to lift your spirit and give your face a more youthful look.

Modern Advanced Bob

Just like the name suggests, a modern graduated bob hairstyle will give you a stylish and sexy face. In addition, the hairstyle can be worn even by people with thin hair.

Gray Bob paired with grey Roots

Women over 50 are likely to go for low-maintenance hairstyles. According to LoveHairStyles, having a gray bob will cost you very little to maintain it. Ensure your roots are dark so that you look younger.

Short Undercut

If your hair is curly or straight, this is the style to go for. Your stylist will make your back hair shorter. Again, the hairstyle is visually slimming.

Highlighted Universal Pixie

You probably knew about pixie haircuts even when you were young. These hairstyles never go out of fashion, and even in your 50s, you can still wear them comfortably. Adding highlights to the style will give you more volume and make the style pop.

Pepper Short Shag

This is one of the common short hairstyles for women over 50. The hairstyle is effortless to achieve and maintain, and this is a feature never overlooked by aging women. So get your classy look effortlessly and add a smile to it.

Wispy Blonde Pixie

Feathered blonde pixie is among short hairstyles for women over 50 that never gets out of the trends. Add color to your hair for this style, and walk out in your sophisticated look.

Bob and Piece-Y Bangs

You will never go wrong with layered short hairstyles. However, a bob with piece-y bangs is a good haircut to go for if you look to get a softer look. The style defines your face better and adds volume to your hair.

Shattered Pixie

This style should not miss in your hairstyles-to-try list. A shattered pixie will take you very little time to style, and it is effortless to maintain. First, your stylist will cut your edges with a razor to give you the shattered look.

Short Layered styled with Balayage

Trying different shades of colors on layered hairstyles gives more light to your style and makes it pop. You can try blond or brown and get additional dimensions. Ensure your ends are well defined to bring out a natural style.

Short Straight Pixie

You deserve to look good even with your face under the mask. If you have a cool or warm skin tone, you can try out some lavender shades on your hair.

Crisp, Layered Rounded Bob

You will never go wrong with trying the crispy layered bob. This style will bring more grace and elegance to your age.

Pixie With Side-Swept Bangs

Do not worry about your face shape. A pixie with side-swept bangs goes well with most face shapes, and you will look even more stunning if you wear it with a smile.

Laconic Dark Pixie

If you want to show us your facial features well, this is the hairstyle for you. It also suits people with straight hair well and will go well for people with a slim figure.

Voluminous Silver Bob with layers

You can get many styles out of your natural grey hair. A layered silver bob will make you turn heads and gives you a modern look.

