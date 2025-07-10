Shubman Gill on Fire: Records He Can Break in England Test Series

Shubman Gill is having the series of his life in England. In his first Test series as India’s captain, Gill has already scored 585 runs in just two matches, including three centuries and one double hundred. With three more Tests to go, he is now in a position to break some of the biggest records in Test cricket history.

Gill’s outstanding performance has put him in the same conversation as legends like Don Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virat Kohli. As the series continues, Shubman Gill Captaincy Records is becoming a trending topic across cricket platforms and fans worldwide.

Chasing Bradman’s Record

One of the most exciting records Gill could break is for the most runs scored in a Test series as captain. The current record was set by Don Bradman back in 1936-37 when he made 810 runs in five Tests. That was also Bradman’s first series as captain, just like it is for Gill now. Gill is only 225 runs short, and with three more games left, he has a realistic chance of breaking the 88-year-old record.

Breaking Indian Records Too

The Indian record for most runs in a series as captain belongs to Sunil Gavaskar, who scored 732 runs against the West Indies in 1978-79. Gill needs just 148 more to pass that.

When it comes to overall runs in a single Test series, Bradman again holds the record with 974 runs in 1930. Gill still needs 390 runs to beat that, but the way he is batting, nothing seems out of reach. For India, Gavaskar’s record of 774 runs in 1971 is within striking distance—Gill is only 189 away.

Most Hundreds in a Series

Gill already has three hundreds in this series. The world record for the most centuries in a single series is five, held by Clyde Walcott of the West Indies in 1955. Walcott scored his five in just two venues. Gill has three matches left, so if he scores two more, he’ll tie the record.

Don Bradman also scored four centuries in a series as captain. Gavaskar did the same for India. Gill is just one century away from matching both.

Fastest to 1000 Runs as Captain

Bradman completed 1000 runs as captain in only 11 innings. Gill needs 415 more in his next six innings to beat that. The Indian record stands at 14 innings, set by Gavaskar. If Gill keeps scoring at this pace, he could become the fastest Indian to the milestone.

Records Against England

Gill is also closing in on several records against England. Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the Indian record with 712 runs in a home series in 2024. Gill needs 127 more to go past that.

In England, Rahul Dravid scored 602 runs in 2002. Gill is just 18 away. As captain, Virat Kohli scored 655 in 2016. Gill is now 91 runs short of surpassing that.

Final Word

With his calm approach and powerful stroke play, Shubman Gill is rewriting the record books. This could be a career-defining series for him. Stay tuned with Sports Club India for more updates as Shubman Gill Captaincy Records continue to climb.

