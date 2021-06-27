Sic Bo Strategy Guide – How to Win the Super Sic Bo Games

Sic Bo is a very popular casino game, and it’s actually one of the oldest ones that exist, as it was created centuries ago. The game is known not only in physical casinos but also in online ones. It is a very easy game to play, despite being based on luck a lot of times. This is probably one of the reasons why so many people are in love with it to this day.

Because it depends on luck, people don’t believe that it’s possible to come up with a strategy to win. However, some experts have come with a super Sic Bo game guide and various strategies that may help you be more successful in your future games.

What Is Sic Bo?

Sic Bo is a game that was introduced in China a long time ago and it requires using three dice. It has different names in the Chinese region, such as Dai, Siu, Tai Sai, and Hi-Lo. It’s even called the Big and Small game sometimes.

Sic Bo reached the Western world when Chinese immigrants were going to the U.S., bringing the game with them. This all happened at the start of the 20th century. As gambling became more widespread, Sic Bo also became more popular.

How Do You Play the Game Online?

It’s easy to learn how to play Sic Bo. So, the game has a table, and at first glance, it will seem very difficult because it is different from a roulette table. Luckily, when you manage to learn how to play it, starting a game will be a piece of cake.

The game is based on the dice result. So, you will have to make a bet correctly on the outcome of the dice. When playing online, people will have to place a bet by putting some chips on different areas on the table that they don’t intend to make bets on. Then, there is a small chest that will be shaken by the dealer. Inside this chest, there are three dice. This applies when talking about a live dealer. If you use a digital version of the game instead, then the game’s random software will be the one shaking the chest.

When you manage to bet correctly on any sum, you win the bet. Meanwhile, if you bet wrong, you will lose the amount.

Strategies for Sic Bo Beginners

As a beginner, it’s best to go with a low-risk strategy to make sure you don’t lose a lot of money. While making great bets is tempting, you shouldn’t dive in without having some training first. Going for lower-risk strategies will allow you to master the game as time goes by.

You can go with the 1-3-2-4 strategy, which is great for dice bets where the chances are even. Using this strategy, you will increase the bet amount in a certain order. So, if your first bet is $1, the second one could be $3, then $2, and then $4. Losing will bring you back to the start. Winning will allow you to go to the next bet. After winning the first two bets, you can get some profit.

It is still important to keep in mind that it is a game of luck, so this strategy is merely to make sure you don’t experience big losses. It is not used as a way to manipulate the Sic Bo game.

Strategies for Advanced Sic Bo Players

If you are an advanced player, you can move to riskier strategies. A great tactic for advanced players is to bet on four different numbers, although you can go for more numbers if you wish. This will be useful as even if you end up losing every single bet, what you win later on will help you recover the amount.

You have to think very well about the numbers you want to bet on before rushing, though. Every bet comes with its own odds, probability, house edge, and payout, and knowing these details will help you create a more unique strategy. The odds are lower when the payout is higher.

However, always be cautious and don’t bet more than you can afford to lose. Remember that the game is still based on luck and the risks of losing are quite high.

Summary

Sic Bo can be very entertaining and a great way to try out your gambling skills. However, you need to find the best strategy based on your experience. Beginners and advanced players will need to use different strategies. We hope that our guide will help you create a good Sic Bo strategy.

