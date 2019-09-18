Siddhant Shah & Nikita Dhongdi – Multi Talented Individuals found their way in the Business World

Met at a Photoshoot, Siddhant Shah, a handsome being, a model and a trained method actor, with an astounding idea for a startup, encountered the multi-talented Nikita Dhongdi, known for her stunning looks and a trained method actor plus a vocalist, united together to put a one-stop-shop solution for social media management.

Breaking stereotypes and providing you with influencer marketing, branding, designing, production, events, social media, artist management, animation, and whatnot at a single-window – ‘Break the Code’.

Millennials look for a fast way to succeed in life as well as in social media.

We found two such young, talented and successful mentors who can help you achieve your dreams and advancements of your talents.

Siddhant Shah is a renowned model and a method actor. Worked with over 120 brands like Park Avenue, Vodafone, Label Life, FCUK, Don & Julio as a model and starred in various TV and Digital Commercials of Vodafone, Century Mattress, Tapinga.com, ISL, Mami Film festival and also appeared in the film Fitoor and was featured for Jabong in GQ Magazine as a model, he was also featured on B&B Magazine and Moda Meraki Magazine as an influencer, this young and dashing fellow keeps learning and growing as he moves forward.

On the other hand, we have the multitalented diva, Nikita Dhongdi. A model, A vocalist and a method actor. Participated in Miss India, Miss Diva Campus Princess and many more beauty pageants, worked in digital Commercials like Loréal, worked with 50+ brands like Streax, Crompton, and labels – National and Local. She was featured on Sakal Times for Label Ronak Sayyed, also featured inThe Hindustan Times for Shifa Firoz Label. She was also featured on B&B Magazine and Moda Meraki Magazine as an influencer. She is a complete package.

Siddhant and Nikita both of these striking personalities are influencers and content creators themselves.

Started their journey from the bottom without any foundation nor godfathers, they have come a long way through their hard-work and battled various obstacles to grow as Influencers.

Now with a whopping following rate for @breakthecode_man, @breakthecode_woman, and @breakthecode_food, they strive to grow more.

This duo has broken all odds and kick-started a company – ‘Break the Code’ without any shark tanks. This one-stop-shop solution, grants you with all the remedy you need for a controlled, secure and composed social media hack.

Plus point for – Break the Code, single-window it’s pocket-friendly.

Now the company has a fabulous team of 15 employees, who look forward to aid influencers and brands in every way possible and making them hassle-free of social media.

Here’s wishing Nikita Dhongdi and Siddhant Shah all the luck.

Comments