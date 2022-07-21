Signature Lake City (Plot Prices & Details) – Sector 116, Mohali

Signature Lake City is an upcoming premium township in Sector 116, Mohali. It is located near the 200-feet wide airport road and is easily accessible from all major city landmarks. This is one such project in Mohali where you can buy your own piece of land – that too at affordable prices.

Being true to its name, Signature Lake City is the only township in Mohali that has its own artificial lake. The lake has been designed in the centre of the project, with residential plots available on both sides. Apart from the lake, the township also boasts lush green parks and commercial shops within the township.

Project Details of Signature Lake City, Sector 116 Mohali Location = Sector 116, Mohali. Very well connected with airport road, Mohali. Rera Approved: PBRERA-SAS80-PM0166 Builder = KLV Builders and Developers. Plot sizes = 100 gaj, 125 gaj and 150 gaj.

Map of Signature Lake City in Sector 116, Mohali

The exact location of the project is on the 200 feet wide PR 6 road that connects the Landran-Banur highway to Mohali’s airport road. The project’s strategic location gives it an upper hand over other townships in Mohali.

As shown on the map, the light yellow colour shows the plots; the green colour shows the parks; the blue colour shows the artificial lake; the grey colour shows the roads, and the pink colour shows the commercial shops.

KLV Signature Lake City comes under GMADA and has been approved by RERA. Some facts about this plotted township have been stated below:

Plot Sizes: 100 gaj, 125 gaj and 150 gaj. Some corner plots are also available in other dimensions.

Price (As of July 2022): In the range of Rs. 42,000 per gaj to Rs. 48,000 per gaj.

RERA Number: PBRERA-SAS80-PM0166

A bank loan facility from all leading banks is also available.

Actual Images from the project site

As per the current state of the project (updated August 2022), 50% work has been completed. Sewer pipes are being laid, and electricity and water connections are being provided. Markings of the plots have been done. Upon site visit, you’ll get to know the actual status.

Signature Lake City Builders

The township is being developed by KLV Builders and Developers, who are known for their high-rise KLV Signature Towers in Sector 66, Mohali. KLV Group has 20+ years of experience in constructing real estate projects. The said towers are 17 floors high with a total of over 4 lakhs sq. ft. of area.

The company is chaired by founder Krishan L. Dham and executive director Varun Dham.

Mr. Krishan L. Dham founded ‘Dham Consulting’ in 1994 and ‘KLV Builders & Developers in 2012. He had previously been working with the “Department Of Town And Country Planning” for 27 years as Senior Town Planner.

Mr. Varun is an architect by profession. He did his graduation from Chandigarh College of Architecture in 1969 and further did his post-graduation from the School of Planning (New Delhi). He also possesses a diploma in Urban Management from Birmingham University, United Kingdom.

Signature Lake City Pros and Cons

Every real estate project is different and every project has its own positive and negative sides. So, the question arises – Should you buy property in KLV Signature Lake City Mohali? Well, let us try to answer this for you by considering the pros and cons.

Positive Points

Prime Location i.e. Sector 116.

It falls under GMADA.

Signature Lake City is a RERA-approved project.

KLV Builders is a reputed real estate firm.

The only project to have a man-made lake within the township.

Direct connectivity to PR7 airport road via 200-feet wide PR 6 road.

Schools, hospitals, and shopping malls are at a throwaway distance.

Negative Points

The only negative point about SIgnature Lake City Sector 116 is that the possession of plots will take around 1 more year. (As of July 2022). However, it also gives you an opportunity to book your desired plot (lake facing, park facing or a corner plot) at an affordable price.

Need more information on KLV Signature Lake City, Sector 116, Mohali?

Need more information on KLV Signature Lake City, Sector 116, Mohali?

