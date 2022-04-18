Singer, actor Badal Bhardwaj gives the credit of his success to his father, Shri Sanjay Bhardwaj

Badal Bhardwaj is an Indian singer, actor, composer, lyricist, performer, influencer, digital creator, & model. Badal Bhardwaj was born on 17 May 1994 at Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, India. His father’s name is Sanjay Bhardwaj he is a journalist, producer & director of “Shreyon audio, video, and film studio”. his mother’s name is Manisha Bhardwaj she is a housewife. his brother’s name is Sagar Bhardwaj he is a director, actor, singer, editor, and digital creator.

Young singer Badal Bhardwaj has a huge fan following in the country as well as abroad. At a very tender age, Badal began showing interest in music and started humming when he was mere 7 years old. Soon his parents perceived that their son is gifted with a natural talent of a good singer. This resulted in the launching of Badal’s first album of devotional songs “Aao Na Jagdamba Ghar Aangan” at the age of 9. With this album, he made his debut in the world of music. Later Badal was recognized for his super-duper hit devotional song, “DJ Pe Nachega (Bhai-Bhai)”, from his album “Cute Ganesha”.

After this super hit song more success and rewards were waiting for Badal. Soon he started getting offers of songs from renowned music companies of India. Many albums launched in devotional songs series where much admired by the audience. After spreading the magic of his voice in the world of devotional songs, Badal made his Bollywood debut with his first romantic song “Piya” as well as his second romantic song “Love Ki Gallery”, which earned him a strong recognizance in Bollywood. This song was released from the famous, Zee Music Company.

Badal Bhardwaj can sing in eight languages ​​including Hindi and Punjabi. He has been honoured with many awards at an early age.

Badal Bhardwaj gives the credit of his present level of success to his inspiration and strong backer his father, Shri Sanjay Bhardwaj, Guru Shri Shashikant Sardeshpande, Manohar Das and family. With continuous scaling of the heights of success, singer Badal’s albums have been released by well-known companies of India like – Zee Music, Venus, Ishtar, Sonotek Music, Wave Music, Shreyon etc. and new songs are following suit.

Badal Bharadwaj has received a proper formal education in music. He has completed “Vid” (Visharad) from Raja Mansingh Tomar Sangeet and Arts University, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh (Gwalior Gharana). Presently he is studying for “MA” (Singing). Besides singing Badal is also interested in acting. He has also given guest appearance in the well-known TV serial “Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain” of “&TV” & Badal has acted in the short film “Bhumka” made for the awareness of covid vaccination, in this film Badal played a character of “Dinu”. The short film “Bhumka” has been released on OTT platforms – MXPlayer, Hungamaplay etc. This short film has also been honored by the Governor of Chhattisgarh, Ms. Anusuiya Uikey Ji.

Now singer Badal Bhardwaj has also entered the Punjabi music industry. From his Punjabi song “Photoshoot” which is released by Shreyon Music Label.

Badal Bhardwaj has struggled a lot in the early years of his career to get a foothold in the music industry. He is also well aware of the difficulties faced by budding singers in this field. In this context he has started a film studio “Shreyon” and “Shreyon Music Label” in Chhindwara. Shreyon Film Studio is the first Hi-Tech film studio of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and is proving a boon for talents. Under this banner, Badal has given opportunities to many local singers and actors. His goal is to establish his name on the world stage, with the artists of Chhindwara and Madhya Pradesh.

