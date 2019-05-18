5 Best SSC Coaching Institutes in Delhi With Fees & All Details (2019)

SSC (Staff Selection Commission) aspirants have numerous option of SSC Coaching in Delhi and nearby areas. SSC has always been the dream of students aiming for Government jobs and the capital city Delhi offers multiple choices of institutes providing the best coaching to the aspirants of Staff Selection Commission. Clearing SSC competitive exam is not an easy job, but for sure the best teacher in and around Delhi makes it possible. Central Government uses to conduct SSC every year in 3 stages- Preliminary (Tier 1), Mains (Tier II) and Interview.

Every year lakhs of candidates appear for the SSC exam to grab thousands of post in different Government departments. Being the capital city of India, Delhi has some of the top institutes that give best SSC Coaching to the desired candidates. Check out best the best list of SSC CGL and SSC JE Coaching in Delhi with fees and other details below.

Not just Delhiites, even students from all over India visit the city to prepare for SSC competitive exam. Along with the tough exam, selection of the right coaching centre in Delhi for SSC is also a hectic task. Be it, free trial classes, mock sessions or application filling, SSC Coaching in Delhi offer it all under one roof. Here are some of the best SSC institutes in Delhi and its suburbs area with fees, address and more details.

Paramount Coaching Delhi

Paramount Coaching has been the first name that clicks in mind when one thinks of best SSC Coaching in Delhi. Be it SSC Tier I or II, SSC CGL, MTS or CHSL, this institute in the city deals with every aspect of the same. From online live classes to video lessons, doubt clearing sessions to the discussion forum, Staff Selection Commission job aspirant will get all these under one roof. With limited seats, Paramount Coaching located in Mukherjee Nagar has the best faculty that offers proper tips to the students.

Address: 704, 1st Floor (Near Batra Cinema), Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi

Contact: 8860333333, 8860833333

Fees: Rs. 16000 approx

Website: www.paramountcoaching.in

Excel SSC Coaching, New Delhi

Excel SSC Coaching in Delhi has emerged as India’s No. 1 Coaching Institute for SSC and other competitive exams. It has one of its centres in Delhi located Patel Nagar and has been the best SSC center in the city. With the lowest fee structure, the institute has been providing courses for SSC CGL and SSC JE (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical). Although the result of the same speaks a lot about them, as they aimed a 70% high selection rate in the city. Best teachers offer the student with great learning and cracking Staff Selection Commission exam. Also, it has numerous branches in Delhi like- Dwarka, Lajpat Nagar, Uttam Nagar and more.

Location: 1/1 (First Floor), East Patel Nagar, New Delhi

Phone no: 9999780050

Fees: Around Rs. 12000

Official website: www.excelssc.com

KD Campus, Mukherjee Nagar

Yet another name that adds to the list of leading SSC center in Delhi is KD Campus. With an amazing staff of experienced teachers, they have become a pioneer in SSC coaching at Delhi. Classes use to be conducted from 8 am to 9 pm at night in different batches. It helps aspirants to score a high rank in their respective SSC exam with great guidance and doubt clearing session. Also, they allow students to appear for the online mock test as per SSC guidelines. Even KD campus has its centres in Mukherjee Nagar, Munirka, Badarpur, GTB and Uttam Nagar in Delhi.

Address: Plot no. 2 SSI, Opposite Metro Pillar 150, GT Karnal Road, Jahagirpuri (Delhi)

Contact: 011-47073195, 9555108888

Fees: Rs. 16000 onwards

Website: www.kdcampus.org

Career Power

Career Power has been a reputed and well-known institute for SSC Coaching in Delhi area. It offers classes for SSC CGL, JE, MTS, CHSL, GD, Steno and many more under expert guidance. Even it allows candidates to appear for the free demo classes, best online tests and extra doubt clearing sessions to clear SSC paper. Even it offers suited batch timings to the students and quality course content as per the rules of Staff Selection Commission for various exams. The skilled faculty of the institute provides best course content and help the candidate to achieve great All India Rank. Career Power SSC CGL and JE Coaching also has its centres in Uttam Nagar, GTB and Munirka.

Meet at: A-18, Gurunanak Pura, Near Nirman Vihar Metro Station (Laxmi Nagar), New Delhi

Call: 8750505082

Fees: Starts at Rs. 12000

Visit us: www.careerpower.in

Vidya Guru Coaching

Another name that is synonymous in offering the SSC Coaching in Delhi is Vidya Guru. It has aced the SSC exam by providing great results in the region. With the main objective to make their student successful, the teachers of the coaching centre offer valuable knowledge. From concept building to shortcut tricks, Vidya Guru’s Delhi centre deals with each and every aspect from the student’s perspective. Along with Karol Bagh, it has its SSC centres in Delhi areas like- Rohini, Laxmi Nagar, Pitampura and Tilak Nagar.

Address: B-1/8 Apsara Arcade, Below Karol Bagh Metro Station, New Delhi

Contact: 8376934679

Fees: Starts from Rs. 11000

Website: www.vidyaguru.in

Singh Academy Delhi

When it comes to the well known SSC Coaching in New Delhi, Singh Academy tops the chart. From the past 16+ years, this academy has been acing in the SSC exam result. They have been regarded as the leaders in Delhi for SSC CGL, LDC, CPO exams. Online mock test to online classes, Singh Academy boosts the competitiveness among the students. The key factors of this SSC Coaching center in Delhi are- small size batch, adept faculty, exam-centric coaching, extensive study material, flexible timing and tips for ranking high in the exam.

Meet at: 58/31 Ashok Nagar (3rd Floor), Near Metro Station Gate no. 3, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Call: 9891616645, 9211476689

Fees: Rs. 9,500+

Visit us: www.singhacademyofcompetitivesuccess.com

Aim & Achieve, South Delhi

Another name that adds to the list of best SSC Coaching in Delhi is Aim & Achieve. This institute offers a wide range of education courses but is a pioneer in Staff Selection Commission exam. Apt faculty and amazing infrastructure, it provides coaching for SSC CGL, CHSL, CPO, Steno, MTS. Also, it offers courses like- Classroom programme, Correspondance courses and online test series. Even the Delhi based SSC Coaching Institute has its another branch at South Extension Part 1. Sometimes it also allows the student to have one to one session with teachers for individual attention.

Location: N-16 Lower Ground Floor, Kalkaji (South Delhi), New Delhi

Phone no: 8587975005

Fees: Rs 15,000 approx

Official website: www.aimnachieve.com

Get Success Point (New Delhi)

GSP is one of the top SSC Coaching in Delhi NCR region with experienced faculty. Get Success Point offers coaching classes for exams like- SSC CGL, CPO, MTS and more. Quality of teaching has been the keen factor for the high ranking rates of this academy in the region. Here are some key factors of one of Delhi’s top SSC Coaching institute – exam oriented preparation, the maximum number of classes, small batches size, unlimited doubt sessions, performance tracking, personal attention and much more. Also, it has been the only institute that provides PG facility in the region. Get Sucess Point has been located in various parts of Delhi like- Chattarpur, Munirka, Mehrauli.

Address: D-23, 60 Feet Road Mangal Bazar, Chattarpur, New Delhi

Contact: 011-26303673, 9971787677

Fees: Approximately Rs. 12000

Website: www.getsuccesspoint.com

Success Mantra Academy

When someone thinks of top SSC Coaching in Delhi (Saket), Success Mantra Academy has been the one name that clicks in mind. Established in the year 2004, the academy has the main objective of offering quality coaching for competitive exams in New Delhi. As its name suggests, with qualified guidance and training of success mantra it helps the student to achieve their goal. The moment SSC announces the exam details to the declaration result, SMA use to push candidates near to their respective goals. Even it provides proper study material and mock test details to the candidates appearing for the SSC Exam or any other competitive exam.

Address: 26/130 IGNOU Mod (1st and 2nd Floor), Saidulajab Colony, New Delhi

Contact: 9873856193, 9810691923

Fees: Around Rs. 12,000

Website: www.smacademy.co.in

Gyan Classes

Gyan Classes has been another name that has been synonymous to well-known SSC Coaching in Delhi. With experienced teachers, it helps the students to crack the SSC. Along with quality education, it also aims to the personality development of the student. Be it online application process or mock test, exam preparation or interview, Gyan Classes Saket helps in each and every part to clear SSC paper. Although it does not have any other branch in Delhi, the student has to admission in Saket only for SSC preparation.

Meet at: A-2 (Ground Floor), Near Saket Metro Station, Gate No. 2, New Delhi

Call: 9795640133

Fees: Rs. 9000 approx

Gravity Institute, Saket Delhi

Saket (Delhi) has one more SSC Coaching Institute and it is none other than Gravity Institute. The tag of the institute says- We get you to the Success and it definitely lives up to the same expectation. Those who are looking for quality education and result oriented SSC training, then your search for the same ends here. Gravity Institute Delhi use to provide batch to the students according to what they are looking for. Not just in Saket but it also has its existence in Sarojini Nagar and Mahipalpur (Delhi).

Location: F-76, Sai Dullahjab (2nd Floor), Near Saket Metro Station Gate no. 2, New Delhi

Phone no: 9999589063

Fees: Rs. 15000 onwards

Official website: www.gravityinstitute.co.in

Apart from above mention SSC Coaching in Delhi and its nearby areas, there are some more institutes like- IBT, Career Darshan, Locus Classes, CGS Coaching and many others that offer the best SSC exam preparation tips. Alongside with Kota, Delhi has also been the hub for the students aiming to hit any Government jobs in India. Not just Delhiites, but students from all over India visit Delhi for top SSC training and other competitive exam preparation.

We hope this article has been a great help to the candidates searching for some top and best SSC Coaching centers in Delhi for quality education and high ranking. Although the SSC fees in Delhi varies from institute to institute and the fee mentioned above has been approximate one. Candidates are requested to pay a visit to the Coaching centre before getting admission for the preparation of SSC Exam papers in Delhi. We wish all the luck to the students appearing for SSC or any competitive exam.

