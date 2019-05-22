SSC MTS Exam 2019 – Important Notice Released Regarding Application Form Filling Process

SSC MTS Exam 2019: On 24th April, Staff Selection Commission started the application form filling process for the SSC MTS Exam 2019. The procedure of filling the application form is ongoing on the official website and regional website of Commission. Candidates who haven’t filled the form yet are advised to fill the same. The Commission has now released an important notice regarding the MTS Exam 2019.

SSC MTS Exam 2019 Important Notice Released

Staff Selection Commission has released an important notice for the SSC Multi Tasking Staff Exam aspirants. In the notice, the Commission has mentioned that up to now more than 25 lakhs candidates have filled the form. The last date is coming near and candidates are advised not to wait for the last date. During the last days, there may be high traffic on the website of SSC. So, to avoid last minute rush, fill the form as soon as possible.

MTS Exam 2019 – Important Details

Last Date: Procedure for filling the form for MTS posts started on 24th April. The last date to fill and submit the application form is 29th April. A few days have left to fill the form now.

Application Fee: Candidates filling the form under the General and OBC category will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Rest all the category candidates including the female are exempted from the fee. Fee can be paid via BHIM UPI, Credit Card, Debit card or via SBI Challan. Last date to pay the application fee via online mode is 31st May while via offline mode, the last date is 1st June.

Exam Date: Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Tier 1 of SSC MTS Exam 2019 on 2nd August 2019. After Tier 1, Tier 2 will be held. Tier 2 is a descriptive paper and it will be held on 17th November 2019.

Vacancies Under SSC MTS 2019: As of now, the Staff Selection Commission has not determined the total vacancies for MTS staff. The vacancies will be revealed in the coming days.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit to fill the form for the MTS exam 2019 is 18 years and maximum age limit is 25 years. SC/ST category candidates will get 5 years relaxation in age while for OBC it is 3 years relaxation.

SSC MTS Exam 2019 Notification

