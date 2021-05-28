Star Wars and Its Best Living Planets

In the Star Wars universe, many places are starting from the arid desert of Tatooine to the bustling metropolis of Coruscant, with countless ways to live a life in the galaxy.

Bespin

One of the planets Bespin is known as the giant planet. It is a massive ball of gas; it is a very hygienic planet. Everybody there works just to live rather it is more of a retirement home.

Coruscant

After that Coruscant, a city planet covered by a giant metropolis entirely the home to the Jedi council and the political center of a galaxy. The city of city life and the division of livelihood is seen here.

Endor

Endor is known as the forest planet and is the home to the Ewoks where the scene of the final battle of Return of the Jedi is plotted. A natural planet but one can have to do plenty of exercises to live there. Otherwise, it is a very peaceful planet to live on as it is full of natural goods. The major con of these Ewoks is they can murder one cold-bloodedly.

Hoth

Next, Hoth, the rebel alliance made covered by snow and ice. This planet is full of different species, bugs and bacteria so it is a good place for a scientist to examine them. In conclusion, it is not a nice place for a common man to live.

Naboo

The home of queen Amidala and Jar Jar Binks and the Gungans are known as Naboo, the planet, a planet of culture, beautiful scenery, lakes, meadows, waterfalls, and animals. According to an interview carried out by Betway casino, the queen loves their citizens and the Gungans can give you the flavor of cosmopolitan. But this place has a scornful look now because it is the birthplace of the evilest man in the galaxy. Otherwise, it is the place of best vibes.

Tatooine

Tatooine is the planet with two suns, the home-world of Anakin and Luke Skywalker. It is a hard life in Tatooine but immensely satisfying as it is a farmer’s life. One has to do really hard work to lead a decent life. But the locals are a bit rough. If one can put his head and work hard it will be an honest living.

Alderaan

Alderaan is the home of Princess Leia and the Organa family. A beautiful planet but it is destroyed but the death star. It was the most desirable planet in the galaxy. The planet was full of kind, generous, and hospitable people. So, it was a good planet to live on.

Mustafar

Mustafar, composed mostly entirely of lava. Mustafar is a lava planet, a molten hellscape that contains rocky terrain with lava rivers. But Vader’s castles there. The chance of surviving is longer on Hoth than Mustafar.

Dagobah

Dagobah is the remote swamp where Yoda trained Luke Skywalker. There are many things to eat. It is like going to the Amazon, full of risks.

Kashyyyk

Kashyyyk is the home of the Wookiee species most notably. It is a jungle planet covered with giant trees. The braces of trees can give you a bit of peace and on other hand, there was the sea. The Wookiees are strong craftsmen and carpenters. If one can make good relations with Wookiee, Kashyyyk would be pretty cool to live on. The Wookiees are very tall. There are also lots of strange species, massive spiders, and hugs slugs. In conclusion, it has more bad in numbers than the goods.

Quick Verdict: Overall Naboo is the best planet to live on.

