Suk Ram and his Journey of Building a Successful Hair Care Business

In the fashion world just like the fashion designers, Hairstylists are equally as important for any style of fashion. Although it is an eternal part of the fashion industry there are only few hairstylists who break out and get the actual recognition and fame that they deserve. That means even for that one has to be really good at their craft. Suk Ram is one such unique and prominent name in the world of fashion. From Coventry, England. This Star Hairstylist has been a prominent figure in the fashion world, who appears in most of the elite fashion festivals and events.

Suk Ram has achieved a special place and fame as a hairstylist in a space where it is very hard to even get recognised. All of this has become possible because of his more than 20 years of experience in the fashion world not just as a hairstylist but also as a Creative Director and Educator. He took his profession very seriously and has lived and breathed it, because of the passion that Suk Ram has for hairstyling. His love for the art and profession drove him to try new things, take chances, experiment and elevate above the rest of the competition. To make every look perfect with his contribution as a hairstylist was always his prime goal.

This commitment and love for his profession made him the start among the celebrity hair stylists. Which makes him one of the most demanded hairstylists. He’s been the hairstylist for big brands and names such as The Royal Opera House, Björn Borg, Sophie Dahl, Bay Garnett, Stella Tennant and Freya Erichsen along with a extensive list of cast/actors from TV shows.

Suk Ram’s exceptional talent has also got him the recognition of the critics and he has won many awards and has been the Grand finalist and many times semi finalist for L’Oréal, Visionary of the year and the Nations Favourite Hairdresser in England, Most recently the Suk Ram Haircare brand has been awarded Best Emerging Eco-Friendly Hair Care Brand – UK 2022. His love for the art and his passion for his profession is the result that he also has his own haircare brand Suk Ram Haircare LTD. The will to always improve, progress and get better has truly made Suk Ram one of the best in the business.

