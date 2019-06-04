Swati Verma – One of A Kind Bridal Artist in Town

To trust someone for your day is not an easy task it’s a responsibility which takes lots of vision and creativity to make up on an important occasion.

Well, it’s difficult to found Right make-up artist for your day. You need a visionary and artistic person, who makes you look beautiful with her make-up skills and we know someone a master in this and she is “Swati Verma”.

Swati Verma is a leading bridal make-up Artist and she belongs to Delhi and currently she is working worldwide . She is a young and dynamic make-up artist who knows how to prepare a bride for the occasion.

Swati Verma is not a small name now in india. Swati Verma make-up makes the bride look stunning. She makes the bride’s day enjoyable and happier with her work.

Swati Verma looks after your skin and highlight at important areas of bride’s face which make Bride look beautiful. She knows how to give touches which can look good in photography.

She makes sure that Bride stands out in audiences with beauty on her day she knows what colours to use which can go perfectly well. She always uses high class material like Anastasia, Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder, Kiko, Armani, MAC, make-up forever, naked, Sephora, so that no unexpected problem of allergy occur.

Swati Verma is from Delhi and works around the place. She offers all-day hair and make-up services to brides. We can see her make-up skills from her social accounts like the Instagram page and Facebook page, in which it displays her celebrity clients and his editorial work with photos and videos.

Swati hails from New Delhi in India and is a pioneer within the beauty industry, championing glamorous looks Swati ensures whoever she is working with will turn heads.

7 years in the beauty industry has earned her an array of loyal clients. Swati has been exalted for her signature red carpet eye looks and flawless, GLOWING skin. Swati’s innate understanding of make-up and her hard-working, professional approach has made her indispensable to elite clientele.

After enrolling at the internationally acclaimed London School of Beauty & Make-up, Swati excelled while being taught by the leading industry experts of the time and graduated at the top of her class.

Since returning to India, she has been in constant demand and is booked for jobs throughout the USA, Europe, Asia and the Caribbean up to a year in advance!

After receiving thousands of online requests from her followers, Swati launched her Master Class courses in 2016.

The services offered by Swati Verma are Airbrush make-up, HD make-up, Party make-up, Friends and family make-up, Hair Styling, Hair Extensions, Eyelashes, make-up service at the venue.

Swati aim is ” to make every woman feel truly HEAVENLY! “

