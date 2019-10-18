Taha Mohamed Ahmed – A Leading Business Personality Heading His Way Into Bollywood

Being a person who truly works on his dreams is not an easy task in this dynamic world. But there are certain people who are living their lives their way which is not an easy task to do. And choosing something entirely different from what you are into since starting is really an appreciable task.

Taha Mohamed Ahmed is one of those masterpieces. He is the leading young business person who is ambitious about expanding his business as well he is passionate about his dreams as well. He is so passionate about his money and expanding his business that he is leaving no stones unturned. He was so diligent about earning his own money and be unfettered, that he started for his own at the age of 15. He managed to open a small shop for dry food and animal supplies, this small shop got bigger and right now they are 3 big shops in Egypt that are called zoo food. And now that he is established he had turned this business into charity, showcasing the positive side of his alluring personality that money is not the only thing which gives happiness. His father is a very successful business man who started from scratch.

He created an aboalnasr company for construction and built almost 6000 living units and later started building resorts but he rented it out as he was scared from getting into the managing field but Taha being very optimistic and with a practical vision for expanding the business, came up with an idea of managing hotels rather than renting them out and he did that 3 years ago, by creating their first company for managing and owning the hotels which are Hawaii hotels and resorts. He managed to handle the company while studying as aim still a construction engineering student with minor business in the American University of Cairo.

Now he is committed to doing something entirely disparate and worth following his dream. Besides his glorifying achievements in business he is even interested to work with Bollywood and it’s somewhere or the other an easy task for a young and handsome personality like Taha. He has already started working on it and is leaving no stones unturned to make his dream come true. He has got the lead role in his upcoming project and that is a movie which is going to release soon, the shooting has already started in some dream destinations like Dubai and Egypt. The movie “ZINDAGI AISE BADALTI HAI” revolves around the life of a rich business personality who has a business empire built on his own efforts, the film will showcase the turnover of his life. It can be called his luck or something that he has got such a relatable character to work on.

We wish him all the silver and pearls for his future. May all clouds in his sky has that silver lining of success. May his stepping into Bollywood be a big break in his career. We wish him all the best.

