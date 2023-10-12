Take the Automation Testing to the Next Level with AI Test Automation Tools

AI has become a hot topic, and after introducing the AI-powered language model ChatGPT, every sector is leveraging AI. The testing industry has also seen the gap and incorporated AI test automation tools into their practices to support QA, improve software quality, save resources, etc.

AI makes software testing faster, as machines can make decisions by themselves through logic, which can save them too much time. Moreover, AI can stimulate the different scenarios the human mind can think of, making software testing much easier. In this blog, we will delve into the impact of AI in the testing industry, features of AI test automation tools, and top AI testing tools.

How AI Is Reshaping the Testing Industry?

In the past few years, businesses have adopted automation testing with automation tools like Selenium. However, AI has changed the dynamic of software testing with more innovative methodologies, enabling higher ROI. AI has taken automation testing to the next level by filling the gap, such as quick test script generation, wider test coverage, and reliable and more efficient testing.

The traditional automation method brings several challenges. AI test automation tools overcome this by creating single-click test scripts, creating test case maintenance, self-healing test scripts, and less testing time.

Less Time: Traditional automation testing requires writing code for each project, and the testing team needs to write similar code multiple times, which is time-consuming. AI test automation tools generate the test scripts quickly and allow users to perform testing without writing code.

Maintenance: Businesses modify their business applications regularly to provide customers with a better experience. However, test scripts can fail to perform even with minor changes. That’s where AI tools’ self-healing picture comes into the picture and makes quick changes without any human intervention.

Test Scripts Coverage: In the agile development environment, businesses can afford to test the entire suitcase. It can help the testers choose the regression test case based on project data and perform the test on them.

Features of Test Automation Tools

Test Scripts Generation

The traditional automation testing strategy takes time to create test scripts, as testers need to understand the user requirements and the depth of understanding of the system. AI solves this problem by a big margin.

Using AI test automation tools, the testing team can analyze the user requirements and the existing test case. In addition, it can identify the pattern by gathering insight into application behavior, which helps the testing team create a more optimized test case.

This has a predefined template, which prevents testers from writing code. Moreover, the template has detailed comments across the code, allowing the testing team to get started.

Test Data Generation

Without data, AI can’t provide accurate results. That’s why AI tools have detailed test data. With this amount of data, AI can consider all possible scenarios and provide maximum test coverage.

AI creates synthetic data based on the existing test data for specific testing. It can use existing data to create multiple variations and achieve higher testing accuracy.

Test Execution

It can be difficult, as the testing team needs to choose the test case wisely according to the project requirements. Moreover, AI offloads those tasks from the testing team and identifies the necessary test cases.

Test Scripts Maintenance

Test script maintenance is the most challenging part of automation testing, as code changes can lead to test script faults. AI test automation tools have self-healing mechanisms that make test script changes. Moreover, it identifies the affected area and suggests a fix.

Identify the Root Cause

AI helps QA teams to identify the root cause of software testing problems. It analyzes the impact area, tracks the issue, and fixes the root with its existing knowledge.

Top AI Test Automation Tools

Opkey

It is one of the famous AI test automation tools, allowing users to perform testing without having a programming language. It not only aids you in automating your testing but also accelerates your implementation and cloud migration and supports any upgrade.

Opkey has created a balance between UI-centric and technical-centric platforms, allowing you to create test scripts with a single click. It has thousands of pre-built test scripts across multiple ERPs and technologies. It solves various problems:

End-to-end test creation

Reduce test creation time

Less execution time

Seamless integration

Katalon

Another AI tool that offers test creation, management, execution, and maintenance across various browsers with minimal programming knowledge. Its ATG captures user interaction and behavior, generating test scripts and data. Its self-healing property can fix faulty test scripts.

Functionize

It is a cloud-based automation testing tool that leverages AI technology for test creation, diagnosis, and maintenance. It allows users to perform the testing in the English language effectively. Additionally, it can execute the test on many test cases in minutes and support multiple browsers.

TestCraft

It is a Selenium-based AI-powered testing tool that allows manual and automation testing. It supports test-script creation with drag-and-drop capabilities. Moreover, it can be executed across multiple browsers.

Concluding Remarks

AI is the future in all industries, including testing. Testing teams can leverage AI test automation tools to get the most out of automation testing, such as less testing time, more efficiency, software quality, etc.

Opkey is an AI-powered testing tool allowing organizations to perform testing in minutes without programming knowledge. Visit Opkey’s website and automate the testing.

