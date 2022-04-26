Talent agency founder Damandeep Singh Chaudhary personifies social media influencing

Social media is an open space and several creators are following the bandwagon of influencing. But amidst all, not everyone is able to influence in the right way. Talent manager Damandeep Singh Chaudhary is amongst those few who has taken the influencing top notch in real sense. He has proved that there is no age limit for performing any task if there’s a zeal within.

From handling some top artists to managing models at the recent FDCI Lakme Fashion Week, Damandeep Singh Chaudhary has been setting standards of hardwork, dedication and determination. He recently caught eyeballs for making a reel with Neha Dhupia that garnered him immense applause. Daman’s unfiltered content and dance moves have actually caught attention of bollywood divas like Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora and many more. The actresses has posted Damandeep Singh Chaudhary videos on their Instagram stories in which he was seen dancing on their iconic songs.

Talking about content creation, Damandeep Singh Chaudhary says, “It’s never an attempt that I do, it’s being myself and helping people too, giving them strength to be themselves. I received a lot of back slash initially, and even now some people are not accepting. But I don’t care what they say, I like what I’m doing and that makes me happy. Why not? I’m not spreading any hate!”

