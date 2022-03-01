Tata Play: Providing Customers with the Best DTH Services

Isn’t catching up on live television one of our favourite forms of entertainment? There’s no denying the fact that DTH services brought about a revolution in the world of entertainment. With so many DTH alternatives in the market, choosing the ideal one for a new DTH connection at home might be challenging. Although selecting a set-top box provider based on suggestions from some friends has become popular, failing to make an informed decision can be costly and stop you from reaping the benefits you would have otherwise.

But the best DTH in India is undoubtedly Tata Play. Launched in 2006, Tata Play has been offering a plethora of channels. The brand decided to change its name at the beginning of 2022 as a rebranding strategy. So, delve into the world of a new TV-watching experience with Tata Play!

Netflix is on Tata Play

Tata Play wishes to provide holistic entertainment to its customers on a single platform. Adding to the pack, Tata Play has enabled its subscribers to enjoy their favourite films and series on Netflix. Tata Play DTH subscribers will get access to Netflix through 90 incredible bundles, including linear channels and Binge combo packs, thereby unlocking easy access to a world of entertaining content.

You will also be able to watch your favourite TV serials, game shows, and sports with their connection. The joy of switching between OTT shows and TV programmes with just one recharge is unparalleled.

Features of Tata Play

Apart from the affordable DTH plans offering you access to OTT and live TV, several other attractive features add to the popularity of Tata Play. Some of the features and benefits of taking a Tata Play set top box are as follows:

Display and Sound: Who would not love stunning picture quality and sound while watching TV? Taking a Tata Play connection will ensure that you get the best picture quality. With sharper images and vivid colours, the pleasure of watching television will be heightened. The surround sound of the set top box will give you the same experience as watching movies in a hall.

Customer Support: The customer care support of Tata Play is available 24*7 to answer all your queries. The polite and well-mannered customer care employees will listen to your issues and help find a worthwhile solution.

Technical Support: If you face any issues with your set top box , Tata Play’s technical support will be present to provide the assistance you need. After you register your complaint, they will send their technicians to your residence as soon as possible, and there will be no service charges for the visit.

Relocation Services: You also get relocation services from Tata Play. Moving to a new place and taking a new connection to DTH is a thing of the past. No matter where you relocate, you will get strong signal strength everywhere.

Take Your Connection Today

So, it’s time to embrace the new change that is surely making some noise. You should take your connection today from the best DTH in India, Tata Play, and enjoy the best services. To get more details, check out: https://www.tataplay.com/.

