5 Tea Recipes to Make your Skin Glow

Drinking green, matcha, or white tea with antioxidants is good for your skin. But other simple and brilliantly surprising ways to soak up those benefits exist as well. These five easy recipes use different teas to show the world how pretty your complexion can be.

Peppermint Tea

Best for alleviating skin dullness

Menthol and salicylic acid, included in peppermint, are known to increase skin cell turnover. Not only that, it aids in the removal of dead skin cells that cause the skin to appear darker.

Peppermint Tea Skin Recipe

Place a tea bag of peppermint in water, cover with a lid, and let simmer for 8-10 minutes.

Pour the tea into a dark glass spray bottle and allow it to cool.

Store it in a refrigerator

How to use: Take it in a spritz bottle and use it on your face twice daily.

Green Tea

Best for Oily skin

The antioxidants in green tea, such as polyphenols and catechins, have been shown to have an anti-inflammatory effect and kill bacteria and excess oils in the body. These green tea benefits can lead to reduced UV damage in skin cells and tissues.

Green Tea Skin Recipe

Take one cup of hot water (180 degrees) and add a tea bag for 8 minutes, covered.

Take the tea bag out, and add water to a spray bottle or glass bottle with a cover. Add 1 cup of aloe vera juice or witch hazel to this mixture.

How to use: Take 1- drops on a cotton pad and apply it on your face daily.

Black Tea

Best for ageing skin

Black tea’s distinctive black color is a result of the antioxidant tannins. Thearubigins and theaflavins are believed to promote skin cell turnover, toning the skin, and shielding it from free radicals that can lead to premature ageing.

Black Tea Skin Recipe

Take a tea bag, open it

Pour 2 tablespoons of honey over it. Mix well.

How to use: Use the mixture to exfoliate your face gently in a circular motion and then leave on for 15 minutes. Rinse it well, and apply a moisturiser or unrefined coconut oil.

Note: Try steeping some black tea in a pot and adding the infused water to your bathing water. Your skin will thank you for the gentle care.

Chamomile Tea

Best for sensitive skin

The anti-inflammatory qualities of chamomile make it a perfect ingredient to calm and soothe sensitive skin. Redness and irritated spots can also be reduced with its aid.

Chamomile Tea Skin Recipe

Take 1 tea bag of chamomile tea and brew it

Add 1 tsp of oatmeal and honey. Mix to prepare a thick paste

How to use: Slather the paste evenly on your skin and move it in a circular motion to remove any dirt clogged in the pores. This will also remove dead skin cells.

Black Tea – Chamomile Tea

Best for puffy eyes

The high caffeine content of black tea helps to tighten blood vessels and decrease eye bags, while chamomile soothes inflamed skin.

Black Tea – Chamomile Tea Recipe

Brew black tea and chamomile tea.

Cool and add to a black bottle

Refrigerate it

How to use: Pour a few drops of the stored recipe on a pad and place it on your eyes for 5 minutes.

Try these recipes and let us know how you feel.

