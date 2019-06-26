Technik Creative is Changing the Way Automotive Dealers Market Themselves Online

Few ad agencies understand the world of automotive marketing as well as Technik Creative, a Canada-based digital marketing firm known for their viral and innovative content. In a nutshell, they help businesses stay competitive in an ever-changing digital landscape through forward-thinking content and digital marketing services.

The company first reached global-acclaim after a video they created, featuring one million dollars worth of BMW M cars, was picked up by Full Throttle, an online community of automotive enthusiasts. The video went on to being spotlighted on BMW Dubai, Dark Side and shared by thousands of people worldwide.

“We’ve always had a passion for cars, it just seemed like the most logical industry to set our roots in…” said Omar Adnan, the company’s founder. Adnan made a name for himself after his debut film, “Closure”, was selected to be a part of, Academy-Award qualifying festival, EIFF. He recalls growing up spending his summers making short films with his neighbour and long-time friend Sarthak Sharma, who now acts as a managing partner at Technik Creative. “It was nice to have our work recognized on a global level. We were getting messages from people all over the world who wanted to see more of our content. We knew we had to capitalize on this

opportunity.” said Sarthak, smiling.

Adnan admits it was “tough” in the early stages. Dealerships and auto groups were hesitant to adapt to the changing times and take on new ways of marketing themselves online. Technik Creative made it their mission to show them how social media and content can be leveraged to create longevity and financial gain. “The fact of the matter is that more and more people are turning to social media when it comes to making buying decisions, which is why [dealerships] need to be active online. It’s no longer optional” said Adnan. The company had its first big break when a marketing director at one of Canada’s leading auto groups came across their work. In a few short months, they had established themselves as the “go-to” agency for automotive content and marketing campaigns. When asked what he would attribute the company’s success to, Adnan replied, “persistence”. He continued to say, “We never took a ‘no’ to heart. We knew the value of our work and skillset and just kept pushing and fighting for someone to give us a shot”.

The company has since ventured into servicing clients in different industries such as real estate, hospitality, and the health and nutrition industry. Today, Technik Creative has an online following of over 400,000 people on their Instagram page (@technikcreative), where they share content they create for their audience as well as for their

clients. Their most recent project is a collaboration with esteemed actor Brendan Heard, known for his role in Odd Squad, Sundays at Tiffany’s, and Closure. The company has plans to expand outside of Canada, with talks of opening an office in India, Dubai, and the UK.

