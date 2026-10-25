Most gambling brands buy ads. Stake bought people. Since Ed Craven and Bijan Tehrani launched it in 2017, the company has signed Drake, a run of football greats and a handful of UFC champions, and it hasn’t stopped signing. I’d argue that habit, more than any bonus or banner, is what made the casino Stake a name casual sports fans recognise.

Why Stake Chose Faces Over Formats

Advertising gambling is miserable work. Regulators cap TV slots, social platforms bury the posts, and every search campaign needs a local licence.

A footballer who mentions the brand after a match dodges all of that. So does the clip fans forward to each other the next morning, and since Stake’s audience barely watches TV, that clip probably reaches more of them anyway.

Drake and Stake’s Live-Streaming Power

Drake signed in 2022. Nobody remembers a Drake commercial for Stake, because there wasn’t really one. He streamed himself betting, viewers piled in, and the highlights bounced around social media for days.

Twitch cracked down on gambling streams later that year. Two months on, in December 2022, Ed Craven launched Kick, and Stake moved its creator sponsorships there. Losing the biggest streaming site could have hurt badly. The founders built their own instead, which says a lot about how seriously they take streaming.

Football Legends: Agüero, Casillas and Hazard

Football came next. The audience spans every continent, and the season hardly pauses. What strikes me is how carefully Stake chose the names.

Sergio Agüero: Instant Credibility

Agüero joined early. City supporters still replay his last-minute title winner against QPR in 2012, and in Argentina he’s close to royalty, which helps a brand pushing hard into Latin America.

Iker Casillas: The Face of the World Cup

Stake hired the former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper in December 2025 for one job: fronting fan content around the 2026 World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada. Think match analysis and behind-the-scenes clips. CMO Akhil Sarin called it “a definitive statement of intent.” That’s marketing talk, but the timing backs him up.

Eden Hazard: A Full Season On Board

Hazard followed in March 2026 as a global ambassador, working on digital campaigns and brand activations for the sportsbook and casino through the season. Add Patrice Evra, and the roster reaches fans who grew up on mid-2000s United as well as those who were kids during Hazard’s Chelsea years.

Beyond Football: UFC, Club Shirts and Formula 1

Stake also went into combat sports. It became an official UFC betting partner in 2022 and signed Israel Adesanya, José Aldo and Alexa Grasso. Read the replies under any UFC post, and the logic becomes obvious within seconds.

Then came the shirts. Stake’s logo filled the front of Everton’s kit for four Premier League seasons from 2022–23. When the league banned front-of-shirt gambling sponsors for 2026–27, Stake didn’t pull out. It signed a new multi-year deal and shifted to the sleeve. The brand also spent three years in Formula 1, backing Alfa Romeo in 2023 and Sauber in 2024 and 2025.

Stake’s Key Partnerships at a Glance

The deals are easy to lose track of, so I’ve pulled the main ones into a single table.

Partner Type Since What it brings Drake Music and streaming 2022 Live betting streams and a huge online audience Sergio Agüero Football ambassador By 2022 Credibility in Europe and Latin America UFC: Adesanya, Aldo, Grasso Combat sports 2022 Highly engaged fight fans Mumbai City FC (via Stake News) Indian Super League August 2022 Recognition among Indian football fans Everton Premier League club 2022–23 season Four seasons on the shirt front, sleeve partner from 2026–27 Alfa Romeo and Sauber Formula 1 2023–2025 Exposure in a worldwide racing audience Iker Casillas Football ambassador December 2025 Fan engagement around the 2026 World Cup Eden Hazard Football ambassador March 2026 Digital campaigns across the 2026 season

Stake in India: A Way In Through Football

India forced a rethink. In August 2022, Stake News, the brand’s sports news site rather than its casino, signed a multi-year deal as principal partner of ISL side Mumbai City FC. Its logo went on the first-team match and training kits, and the club pointed fans to stakenews.in for updates.

It was a clever workaround at the time. It also looks dated now. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act received presidential assent on 22 August 2025 and bans offering and advertising online money games, with fines of up to ₹50 lakh for illegal promotion. Nobody should expect the 2022 approach to work in India today.

How to Apply the Playbook: Five Steps

Strip out the famous names and you’re left with a method any brand in a heavily regulated sector could copy. Here’s how I’d sum it up.

Sign for a market, not for fame. Agüero fitted Latin America; Casillas fitted a World Cup crowd. Announce around a moment, such as a tournament or a season opener, so the story writes itself. Spend on content over appearances. Fans share a live stream or a dressing-room clip, but they scroll straight past a poster. Add club or league deals so the logo stays visible between campaigns. When rules tighten, renegotiate rather than walk away. Everton’s switch from shirt front to sleeve shows how.

The Risks Behind Stake’s Celebrity-Led Growth

The downside is real. In late 2025, Drake was named as a defendant in a US class action lawsuit involving Stake, exactly the kind of headline no brand wants next to its best-known partner. British regulators pushed gambling logos off Premier League shirt fronts. India banned the promotion of online money games outright.

So before copying any of this, sort out the contract first: compliance clauses, separate content rules for each country and a clear exit. A celebrity’s bad week quickly becomes your bad week.

Conclusion

Stake shows that a gambling brand can go mainstream by treating ambassadors as long-term media channels rather than one-off endorsements. Drake delivered the streaming crowd. The footballers won over fans on several continents, while the UFC, Everton and F1 deals kept the logo on screen between campaigns. Its new licence in Alberta, Canada, hints at the harder part ahead: making the same playbook work inside regulated markets, where a famous face buys far less freedom than it used to.

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