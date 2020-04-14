The best budget smartphones for less than Rs. 15,000

The latest state-of-the-art smartphone can set you back anywhere up to Rs. 75,000, with new technology like folding screens, multiple lenses and unfathomably large displays all contributing to the hefty price tags.

But today more than ever there exists a huge range of smartphone choices that won’t break the bank. And as the industry increasingly targets lower-income families and developing countries, much more attention is being paid to developing handsets that are affordable.

Requirements

The perfect smartphone isn’t the same for everybody – it really depends on what you use it for. If you’re a keen gamer then you should pay attention to graphics capabilities, as these will allow you to run the latest titles, including console favorites that have been adapted for mobile.

The growth of the casino sector in India has also unlocked a world of entertainment possibilities. And whether it’s games of blackjack, roulette or poker, processing and graphics power will help you enjoy the best Indian online casinos from the palm of your hand.

But if you’re not much of a gamer then these aspects are naturally not as important, and you should instead look at phones that have the best battery life. You may also consider phones with the best cameras if you’re a budding photographer.

With all that in mind, here are our five favorites available in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro features an eye-catching design and high-spec performance, while boasting an excellent battery life. The Note 9 Pro is very much a value for money phone, though it is let down by its low-light image capture capabilities and its lack of a high refresh rate panel, so this may not be the phone for you if you enjoy taking photos

Realme 6

The Realme 6 catches the eye with its stunning design that features an incredibly thin bezel, maximizing screen space, while its software offers a fluid experience. The handset also boasts an excellent selfie camera and its 90hz display is great for gaming. However, its inbuilt Snapdragon 720G processor isn’t the best out there and the rear camera is also a little raw.

Discover the revolution of the mid-range with #realme6. – 90Hz Ultra smooth display

– 4,300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge

– 64MP AI Quad Camera

– Helio G90T

– 4GB RAM with 64GB/ 128GB ROM and 8GB of RAM with 128GB ROM Pre-sale now from €229.9. Available on April 6th. pic.twitter.com/vHWVBMsqGl — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) March 31, 2020

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung is perhaps best known for its high-end Galaxy line of smartphones, with its S range at the premium price point. But its M range is much more affordable while offering impressive capabilities. The M30s features a great display as well as impressive audio and decent performance, although the phone can heat up while gaming and the performance of the camera is also a little disappointing.

Infinix S5 Pro

Infinix aren’t as well-known as some of the other manufacturers on this list, but their S5 Pro packs quite a punch. It features a great battery life and a large screen with superb contrast, while its camera is capable of taking excellent day or night photos. But on the downside, the phone’s technical performance is poor, which means it’s not really a sensible option for gamers.

Vivo Z1 Pro

The Vivo Z1 Pro is the final handset on our list and it is highly rated for its processing performance, versatile camera capabilities, fast charging and impressive battery life. The phone itself also looks incredibly slick with its hole-punch front-facing lens, however its biggest drawback is the amount of software pre-installed on the phone, which can slow it down.

Charge the battery faster!

Play your favorite games better! You can only get both of them on #vivoZ1Pro6GB which has a 5000mAh battery capacity and Dual-Engine Fast Charging! vivo Z1 Pro #PowerfulInside coming soon! pic.twitter.com/g33heLuTin — vivo_indonesia (@vivo_indonesia) September 14, 2019

So, there we have it, five phones that can be snapped up for less than Rs 15,000 and which offer great value for money in terms of style, performance and battery life. These phones may not be able to match the latest iPhone or Galaxy S, but if you are on a budget then any of the phones on our list would make a great purchase.

