The Cricketer With The Most Golden Ducks in T20 Internationals

Scoring a hundred feels great for a batter, and contrastingly scoring a duck disappoints a batter. When you check the cricket score today of any match, two things get highlighted in a batting card, a century and a duck. The in-between is often forgotten. Every batsman in his career, either domestic or international, has faced a situation where he gets out without scoring a single run. Here is a list of 7 cricketers who have managed to create a dubious record of scoring most ducks in T20 internationals.

7 T20 Players With Most Ducks in T20 cricket

Kevin O’Brien- 12 Ducks (2008-2021)

One of the best batsmen in Ireland, Kevin O’Brien has won many matches on his own with his brilliant hitting. Unfortunately, he has also scored the most ducks in T20 cricket, counting to 12. He has also played the most matches on this list and will continue to play in the upcoming cricket tournaments, T20 and Tests as he has retired from the ODI format.

T20 Career Batting Stats

Matches Runs H S Average Strike Rate Ducks 110 1973 124 21.21 130.92 12

Soumya Sarkar (BAN)- 10 Ducks (2015-2021)

We remember Soumya Sarkar as the bowler who bowled the famous last over in Nidahas Trophy, but he is surely a good batsman who has great potential to excel in T20 cricket even though his cricket score today doesn’t provide justice to his talent. He mainly plays as an opener and has 10 ducks to his name in T20 internationals. Although he is not part of the Tests against Pakistan, Sarkar will be part of the upcoming cricket tournament in New Zealand for ODI’s and T20’s.

T20 Career Batting Stats

Matches Runs H S Average Strike Rate Ducks 66 1136 68 18.03 122.15 10

TM Dilshan (SL) – 10 Ducks (2006-2016)

The star opening batsman and magnificent fielder of Sri Lanka, Tillakaratne Dilshan, has won many games for Sri Lanka and was part of the T20 WC 2014 winning team. On the flip side, he has been dismissed for a duck in 10 T20 International matches and is 3rd on this list. He played his last T20 in 2016 and announced his retirement from international cricket.

T20 Career Batting Stats

Matches Runs H S Average Strike Rate Ducks 80 1889 104 28.19 120.54 10

Umar Akmal (PAK)- 10 Ducks (2009-2019)

The controversial middle-order batsman of Pakistan, Umar Akmal, showed a lot of promise in his initial years and has played some match-winning knocks for Pakistan in the limited-overs format. He scored 3 consecutive half-centuries in 2010, which is a record, and also has scored 10 ducks which is the 4th most by a T20 player.

T20 Career Batting Stats

Matches Runs H S Average Strike Rate Ducks 84 1690 94 26.00 122.73 10

Luke Right (ENG)- 9 Ducks (2007-2014 )

The former middle-order batsman of England, Luke Right, was a very good utility player in the limited over format as he could also bowl and field brilliantly. He played some crucial innings for England in the 2010 T20 WC, which they went on to win. He has 9 ducks in T20 cricket which puts him in the 5th position for most ducks in T20 cricket.

T20 Career Batting Stats

Matches Runs H S Average Strike Rate Ducks 51 759 99 18.97 137.00 9

Andre Russel (WI)- 9 Ducks (2011-2021)

The powerhouse of the West Indies, Andre Russel is well known in the T20 global cricket league circuit, including the IPL, as he is the main player of KKR. Although he has been prolific in franchise cricket, he has not been able to emulate the same in T20 Internationals for his country. He scored 9 ducks in his T20 career and takes the 6th position on this list.

T20 Career Batting Stats

Matches Runs H S Average Strike Rate Ducks 67 741 51 19.50 156.00 9

RD Berrington (SCOT)- 9 Ducks (2008-2021)

The best batsman of Scotland, Richie Berrington, helped his team win their first match against a full member ICC Bangladesh team in T20 where he scored a century in 56 balls. Although he is a class player, he is also inconsistent at the same time scoring 9 ducks in T20 over his 14-year career. Nevertheless, Scotland made it to the Super-12 in T20 WC 2021 and performed well, and Berrington played his part as an effective opening batsman.

T20 Career Batting Stats

Matches Runs H S Average Strike Rate Ducks 74 1694 100 31.96 128.13 9

