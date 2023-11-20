The Evolution of Indian Bank Passbook

In the last decade, Indian bank along with other banks went through a major change in their service because of the introduction of digital banking. Now, customers can carry out banking activities with ease, sitting at home. This helps people save a lot of time and effort. A decade ago, people had to visit the bank just to know their account balance. They would update their passbook to check the transactions made and the remaining amount. Today, we can have a digital passbook which can be downloaded in PDF format. Let’s discuss in detail the procedure to get an Indian bank passbook, its features, how to update it and so on. First, let’s try to understand what a passbook is.

Bank passbook

A passbook is a banking instrument which contains the account details such as “account holder’s name, address, account number, bank branch name & address, IFSC code, etc.

It also records the transactions made in the account. If there are any penalties levied on the account, the amount will be shown in the passbook. It should be updated from time to time to keep track of your banking activities.

Methods to get an Indian bank passbook

If you want to get an Indian bank passbook, you can get it from a bank branch. Visit any Indian bank branch near you. Then, all you have to do is to request the staff for an application form for Indian bank passbook. Fill the form with all the necessary details that is personal details and account details. You have to submit some documents along with the form. It will for identity verification purpose. The documents can be your Aadhaar card, Passport, driving license, etc. After that, the bank official will verify your application. If it is approved, you will get your passbook.

There are more ways to get an Indian bank passbook. You can either get it through mobile banking or Internet banking.

Through Mobile banking App, “IndOASIS”

Go to your app store and download “IndOASIS”. Login to the app using your “Customer ID” and “password” which you set. After that, click on the “passbook” section and select the account. Click “Download Passbook” and then, your passbook will be downloaded in the PDF format.

Through Internet banking

For this option, you should have access to Indian bank internet banking service. If you are already registered, you can proceed with the steps given below.

Open your browser and visit the official website of Indian bank. Log into your Indian bank account using your login credentials. Go to the account section and click “download passbook”. Then, you can download and see your passbook in PDF format.

How do we update a passbook?

Updating a passbook is not a difficult task. You can do it with just one visit to the bank. Go to any nearby Indian bank branch along with your passbook. Give your passbook to the staff and ask them to get it updated. The staff will update your passbook the bank system. All the transactions and other forms of payment will be printed on your passbook.

There is an alternative way to get your passbook updated. You can do it by yourself without asking the staff. With the introduction of self-service passbook kiosks, you don’t need to visit a bank branch to update your passbook. There are self service passbook kiosks installed by Indian bank. It has made it easier for customers to update passbook at any time. Go to any nearby self-service passbook kiosk. Click on the option, “Click here to start” which is displayed on the kiosk screen. Select the language you prefer. Insert your passbook in the slot which is labelled as “Insert your passbook here”. And, your passbook will be updated with all the transactions made in your account.

Other banks like Union bank have also introduced automated passbook printing solutions. With these barcode-based Semi-Automatic Passbook Printers (SAPBP), you don’t have to stand in the queue and ask the bank staff to update your Union bank passbook. It is strategically placed in branches. This machines offer a convenient way of self-service by allowing customers to update their passbooks at any time.

The Barcode-based passbooks are customised for each specific account and can be updated at either the SAPBP stations or within the bank branches using desktop printers. The SAPBP has gained popularity recently because of its user-friendly and straightforward operation.

Here’s how the SAPBP operation works:

You have to select your preferred language on the application’s first page.

After language selection, a message will prompt you to insert the last updated page of their passbook.

Then, place the passbook in the printer and allow it to scans the barcode on the passbook.

The transaction details will be printed on your passbook.

If the page is filled with data and more information needs to be printed, the process will continue.

Indian bank mPassbook

Normally, one would need to visit their bank with a physical passbook to check their account transactions. However, the Indian Bank mPassbook service has changed it all, allowing account holders to conveniently check their passbook digitally, anytime and anywhere.

The Indian Bank has also introduced mPassbook. This is a digital passbook service. It helps customers to access their transaction history online through a mobile app. This does away with the necessity to visit the bank for physical passbook updates and saves time.

Indian Bank mPassbook activation:

To activate Indian bank mPassbook

Install the Indpay mobile banking app on your smartphone.

Enter your MPIN to log in.

Then, you will see the “m-Passbook” section. Tap to activate this feature.

After it is activated, enter your account number on the next screen.

Now, click “View” to access your account’s transaction history. You can also save your transaction details in PDF format on your phone.

For senior citizens or those who prefer a digital approach, it can be said that the Indian mPassbook is the best way to review transaction details online. Indian Bank customers can also utilise the bank’s free net banking service to access their account information. Indian bank also offers e-statements for those who wish to receive account statements via email for those who have registered their email addresses.

