The hosts for the 2027 Cricket World Cup have been announced

The International Cricket Council announced some great news for African cricket lovers. The ICC stated that the 2027 edition of the male Cricket World Cup will be held in that part of the world. The three countries that have been chosen as hosts are:

South Africa;

Zimbabwe;

and Namibia,

It will be the first time the tournament has been staged on the continent since 2003. In the continent, everybody showed their thrill for this announcement.

Lots of positive reactions

Mukuhlani continued, "And this is unmistakably a statement of confidence in what Zimbabwe Cricket is achieving, as well as in what Africa can do. We are flattered by the ICC's confidence in our application and ecstatic at the prospect of putting cricket on a fresh and sustainable route for future generations. We, for one, are prepared to guarantee that the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 is remembered as a one-of-a-kind event that honors Africa in all of its spectacular splendour, richness, vitality, variety, and grandeur."

The 2003 tournament had a few downsides. For example, the New Zealand and English teams refused to travel to Zimbabwe and Kenya, citing security concerns. Despite these objections, none of the other participants in the competition had any issues in traveling around these countries.

South Africa is also very satisfied with this outcome

Lawson Naidoo, the head of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) board, was likewise overjoyed by the ICC news. "This is fantastic news for cricket in South Africa and the African continent as a whole", he remarked.

“CSA had put together a convincing case to bring the men’s International Cup back to our borders, allowing Africa to reap the athletic, social, and economic advantages of hosting this famous world cricket tournament once again. We are ecstatic that the world will be able to see the plethora of talent that exists in this wonderful region of the globe thanks to this competition”.

Namibia is considered as a co-host despite having few cricketing resources in the nation, having just made history by reaching the final of the T20 World Cup.

