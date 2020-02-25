The Impact of 5G in Healthcare Industry

G is the 5th generation mobile network after 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G. It will take a much bigger role than previous generations.

In correspondence to healthcare, 5G will upgrade the mobile network to not only interconnect people but also interconnect machines, objects and devices

.

It will promote new levels of performance and efficiency that will authorize new user experiences.

5G will generate multi-Gbps peak rates, minimum latency, massive capacity and more uniform user experience when it comes to medical billing services.