The Impact of Mobile Technology in Our Lives

Most industries have had to face the advent of mobile technology and its entry into our lives. Industries, as varied as online shopping and iGaming, have received dedicated implementations suited for the mobile environment. However, industries such as travel and hospitality have been slower to react. The mobile revolution has had a significant impact on our lives, both positively and negatively.

Positive Impact of Mobile Technology

Stay Connected

Keeping in touch with close ones has never been easier. Thanks to mobile applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Skype, you can now communicate across oceans with little effort.

It is good for both new and old relationships.

More Productive

You can now take notes and store documents online with Evernote or Google Drive. You have the information at your fingertips, so organising it is even simple than before. Plus, you can access them anywhere, anytime.

This also means that you can get back on task right away after taking some time off work.

Skill Enhancement

With the ever-advancing mobile technology comes a need to learn new skills. You can do this on the go without attending classes or going back home through Udemy. This online platform offers courses for just about any topic imaginable.

There is something for everyone from programming languages like C++ to violin, music, marketing, and data science. So download them while the urge to learn is still alive.

Source of Entertainment

The mobile phone is not only a tool for communication but also an entertainment device. You can watch your favourite TV show or news highlights with one touch of a button, even on the go. With it, you get access to whatever you want in seconds.

Mobiles these days even act as gaming platforms where people looking for some relaxation can enjoy playing games. Still, others can use them to pass the time during their commute home.

Makes Life Easier

There is no stress about getting lost or missing a payment anymore. Your mobile device can help you take care of it all. With mobile software programs, you can stay on top of your bills, book cabs or hotels, and find your way with online maps.

They have built-in cameras, making capturing memorable moments easy.

Manage health

Mobile medical apps are revolutionising how healthcare providers do their jobs. An app can provide doctors with a rapid review of your vitals. This allows them to store all patient records in the cloud, so they’re always accessible from anywhere.

They can even help you find an allergist if it becomes necessary. In third-world countries, rural populations can seek medical care at their location using their smartphones.

The negative impact of Mobile Technology

Addiction

Technology has become an addiction, just like gambling. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders recognises mobile device addiction by problem gamblers’. This is because they provide us pleasure, which we crave more than time.

This results in less productivity at work or school tasks because of their constant use throughout the day.

Distraction

Using technology such as smartphones in class for non-educational purposes is distracting to almost half the students. Canadian Journal for the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning published the study in 2019.

Mobile devices take away the attention affecting their productivity and quality of life in negative ways.

Time wastage

An average person spends around five hours per month looking at smartphones or tablets, locking eighty-hour spans in front of screens. This number jumps up significantly during peak times like lunch breaks.

Employees waste up to eight hours weekly checking their mobile devices for personal reasons. This costs companies billions of business each year.

Reason for Depression

Teens are increasingly turning to mobile phones for comfort and distraction, leading them to depression. With social media rage comes an obsession with “likes” on individual posts or accounts.

Such habits can become problematic in teenagers who lack healthy life interactions outside what’s on these platforms. Eventually, users become lonely and anxious.

Affects Social Skills

The overuse of smartphones has an enormous impact on people’s social lives. People have no connection to real-world interactions. They put their phones ahead in place of human interactions.

Humans are turning into “smombie” creatures that only live through virtual activities. Surfing Google or checking Instagram stories takes over face-to-face interactions with friends.

The Bottom line

The significance of mobile technology on human lives is undeniable. Constant use of the internet and our devices allow us to access information and communicate with others anywhere, anytime. But what are the long-term effects of this stable connection? Let’s not forget how mobile technology affects different aspects of our lives, such as work, family time, and social interactions?

Comments