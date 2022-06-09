When looking at cricket from the early 20th century, it is possible to find all kinds of amazing English players. Those who want to bet on line visit 1xBet bookmaker, and wager on the best aspects of English cricket.

Between 1905 and 1934, there was a fantastic batsman who came from that part of the world. He was known as "The Master" for his incredible talent. We are talking about Jack Hobbs. Many consider him as one of the best players in the history of the game.

He had some amazing achievements, records and statistics. All of this resulted in lots of tributes and an incredible legacy that is remembered even today.

A brilliant domestic career

Jack Hobbs played domestic cricket between 1905 and 1934. He spent his entire career on the Surrey County Cricket Club.

Probably the most important achievement in the career of Jack Hobbs was to become the top century-maker in the history of first-class cricket. Specifically, he scored more than 61 thousand runs in his entire career. He also made a total of 197 centuries. Those are records that are unlikely to be broken anytime soon.

Thanks to achievements like that, he was selected among the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century. He shares that list with other illustrious names, such as:

Donald Bradman;

Garfield Sobers;

Shane Warne;

and Viv Richards.

Hobbs started his career performing greatly. Specifically, he scored a staggering 88 runs in his first first-class cricket game ever. Not only that, because only in his second game he scored a century. Those were really remarkable feats.

A very capable batsman

Many people consider Australian Donald Bradman as the best cricket batsman of all time.

However, many English cricket experts consider Hobbs to be even better than Bradman on a few specific conditions. For example, many argue that he performed better than the Australian when conditions in the field were not ideal.

Jack Hobbs had a style that allowed him to bat any kind of bowl that was thrown at him. Some bowlers seemed desperate to find a way that could break Hobbs' defense, but with little success.

