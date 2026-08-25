The Mid-Market Rate Explained: Why Indian Businesses Rarely Get the Rate They See (2026)

A business in Chennai checks the dollar rupee rate on a Tuesday morning and sees 87.10. A client wires ten thousand dollars that afternoon. The credit lands two days later at 85.60, and nowhere on the statement is there a line item explaining the difference.

Nothing improper happened. The rate on the screen and the rate in the bank account are two different things that share a name, and understanding the gap between them is the single highest leverage piece of financial knowledge for any Indian business earning in foreign currency.

This is what the mid-market rate is, where the difference goes, and how to measure what you are actually paying.

What the mid-market rate is

Currencies trade in an interbank market where large institutions quote two prices: a bid, which is what a buyer will pay, and an ask, which is what a seller will accept. The ask is always higher. The gap between them is the bid ask spread, and it exists because the institution in the middle is taking risk and holding inventory.

The mid-market rate is the midpoint between those two numbers. It is the rate quoted by market data services, the number search engines return, and the figure most financial media reports as the exchange rate.

It is also a rate at which no retail transaction takes place. It is a reference point rather than a price, in the same way that a wholesale price index is not what anything costs in a shop. Every provider between the interbank market and your bank account applies some margin to it, and the entire question is how much and whether they tell you.

Where the margin comes from

Three things sit inside the gap, and they are worth separating because only one of them is negotiable.

The first is genuine cost. Somebody is holding currency, managing the risk that the rate moves between when they buy and when they sell, and running the settlement infrastructure. This is real and it is not large.

The second is the provider margin, which is a commercial decision. It varies enormously between providers for the same service, which is the clearest evidence that it is priced rather than incurred.

The third is timing. The rate applied is the rate at the moment of conversion, and rates move intraday. A provider that quotes you a rate on Monday and converts on Wednesday has given you an indication rather than a price. Whether that works for or against you is a coin flip on any given transfer and roughly neutral over a year, but it makes any single comparison unreliable.

Why zero fee is usually the most expensive option

The zero fee proposition is the most successful piece of marketing in cross border payments, and it works because it answers the question customers ask instead of the question that determines their cost.

A provider has to make money on the transaction. If no fee is charged, the entire margin is inside the rate. That margin is invisible unless the customer independently checks the mid-market rate at the moment of conversion, which almost nobody does, because it requires knowing the timestamp of a conversion you were not present for.

The result is a model where the cost is real, unstated, and scales with the size of the transfer. A business moving twenty lakh a month through a zero fee provider carrying a one and a half percent spread is paying thirty thousand rupees a month for something described as free.

This is worth stating plainly because the reverse intuition is also true. A provider that shows you a fee and converts at mid-market has told you exactly what it costs. The visible number being higher than zero says nothing about whether the total is higher.

The four models, compared

Pricing model How you are charged Transparency Cost behaviour as amounts grow Who it suits Spread only, marketed as zero fee Entirely inside the exchange rate Low; requires you to check mid-market yourself Scales linearly with the amount Small, infrequent transfers Percentage fee at mid-market Stated fee, conversion at or near mid-market High; both components visible Scales linearly with the amount Small to medium ticket sizes Flat fee at mid-market Fixed amount per transfer, conversion at or near mid-market High; cost is knowable in advance Falls as a percentage as amounts grow Medium to large invoices, regular volume Hybrid fee plus spread A stated fee, and a margin inside the rate as well Mixed; the fee is visible and the margin is not Scales with the amount Rarely optimal, common by default Bank wire Fixed fee, correspondent deductions, receiving bank spread Lowest; components appear across three parties Unpredictable per transfer Situations with no alternative rail

The two middle rows are where the useful comparison sits for most Indian businesses, and choosing between them comes down to your average invoice size rather than to any general claim about which is better. Comparisons like wise alternatives are worth reading with that lens, since providers that look similar on a pricing page frequently sit in different rows of this table once you work out where the margin lives.

How to measure your own rate

The calculation takes two minutes and most businesses have never run it.

Take the INR credited to your account. Divide by the foreign currency amount your client sent, gross, before anything was deducted. The result is your landed rate. Compare it against the mid-market rate on the value date. The percentage gap is your all in cost, and it captures every fee, spread and deduction regardless of who charged it or what they called it.

Do this for your last five payments. If the gap is consistent, it is pricing. If it varies wildly, something in your chain is being applied inconsistently, which is usually a sign of a wire route with correspondent deductions rather than a platform.

Then annualise it. Multiply the average gap by your annual export revenue. That number is what your current arrangement costs you per year, and it is the only figure worth taking into a conversation about switching.

A worked comparison

Numbers make the mechanism visible. These figures are illustrative rather than quoted from any provider, and the point is the shape of the arithmetic.

A client sends twenty thousand dollars. Mid-market at the moment of conversion is 87.00, so the theoretical maximum is 17,40,000 rupees.

Through a zero fee provider applying a rate of 85.60, the business receives 17,12,000 rupees. Nothing was charged. The cost was 28,000 rupees.

Through a provider charging a flat fee of nineteen dollars and converting at 86.85, the fee leaves 19,981 dollars, which becomes 17,35,349 rupees. The stated cost was nineteen dollars and the total cost was 4,651 rupees.

The gap on one transfer is 23,349 rupees. A business receiving this monthly is looking at roughly two and a quarter lakh a year, and the only difference between the two arrangements is where the provider chose to put its margin.

Run the same comparison at two thousand dollars instead of twenty thousand and the flat fee is proportionally heavier while the spread stays proportional, which narrows the gap considerably. That is the crossover, and it is why the honest answer to which model is better is a question about your invoice sizes.

Currency exposure between invoice and payment

Separate from what any provider charges, there is a cost most Indian services businesses carry without naming it.

You raise an invoice in dollars on the first of the month with net-45 terms. You book revenue at some rate. The money converts at whatever the rate is in mid-July. If the rupee moved two percent in between, your realised revenue differs from your booked revenue by two percent, and that has nothing to do with your payment provider.

For a business with predictable dollar income this exposure is manageable and worth being deliberate about. The simplest options are shortening payment terms, invoicing more frequently in smaller amounts so conversions average out across the year, or pricing in a way that builds in a tolerance band. More structured hedging exists and comes with its own cost and its own regulatory considerations, which makes it a conversation for your CA and your AD bank rather than something to arrange casually.

The reason it belongs in a piece about the mid-market rate is proportion. Businesses will spend weeks comparing providers over a difference of half a percent while carrying uncosted currency exposure several times larger across their receivables. Both are worth attention, and they usually get it in the wrong order.

Timing, cut-offs and the rate you are actually given

Two operational details that materially affect the number and rarely appear in any comparison.

Cut-off times determine which business day your conversion falls on. A transfer initiated after a provider cut-off converts the next working day, and over a weekend or an Indian holiday that can mean a three day gap between the rate you saw and the rate you got. For businesses invoicing large amounts this is worth knowing precisely rather than approximately.

Rate locking is the other. Some providers will hold a quoted rate for a defined window, which converts an unknown into a known. It typically costs something, either explicitly or in a slightly worse quoted rate, and whether that is worth paying depends on how long your payment terms run. A business on net-60 with dollar denominated invoices is carrying currency exposure for two months, and that exposure is usually larger than the fee difference between any two providers.

What this means for an Indian exporter specifically

Two things make the Indian case different from a general currency conversion question.

The first is that this is export revenue, which means the conversion is not a treasury decision made in isolation. It is attached to an invoice, a purpose code, and a realisation obligation under FEMA that runs nine months from the invoice date for most exporters. The rate is one variable in a transaction that also has to be documented, reported and reconciled.

The second is that services exporters have no cost of goods to absorb the difference. A one percent gap on a product business with a forty percent gross margin is one percent of revenue against a large cost base. For a consulting firm or a software company, the same one percent comes almost entirely out of profit.

That combination is why the platforms built specifically for Indian export collections tend to sit in the flat fee at mid-market row. skydo is RBI-authorised under the Payment Aggregator Cross Border framework, prices as a transparent flat fee, converts at or near the mid-market rate, and issues a FIRA with the purpose code attached on every payment. On the landed rate calculation above that produces a knowable number before the transfer rather than a discovered one after it, and it settles the documentation question in the same motion.

Frequently asked questions

Can I actually get the mid-market rate?

Not exactly, since somebody in the chain has to be paid. You can get very close to it and pay a stated fee separately, which is a different arrangement from getting a worse rate and paying nothing visible.

Why does my bank rate differ from the rate online?

The rate online is mid-market. Your bank applies its own spread on top, and the size of that spread is a commercial decision rather than a market fact. Banks generally sit at the wider end of the range for retail and small business customers.

Does the RBI set the rate?

The RBI publishes reference rates that are used for various regulatory and accounting purposes. It does not set the rate at which a commercial transaction converts, which is determined by the provider handling it.

Is a one percent difference worth switching for?

Multiply it by your annual export revenue before answering. For a business doing a crore a year in exports, one percent is a lakh, for a switch that takes a few hours of onboarding once.

Should I hold dollars instead of converting immediately?

Be careful here, because export proceeds carry a realisation obligation into India under FEMA and holding foreign currency abroad is not the same as parking a balance. Discuss the permitted structures with your CA or AD bank rather than assuming flexibility that may not exist for your situation.

How often should I review my provider?

Annually, and whenever your average invoice size changes materially, since the model that suits a two thousand dollar invoice and the model that suits a forty thousand dollar invoice are different models.

The short version

The mid-market rate is a reference point and not a price. Every provider applies a margin, and the only meaningful question is whether they show it to you. Compute your landed rate on payments you have already received, annualise the gap, and choose the model that fits your actual invoice sizes. The advertised fee was never the number that mattered.

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