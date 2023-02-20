If you have been on the lookout for trusted cricket betting apps for a long time, then in this article we take a look at the best betting platforms that you can trust. All the options presented in the ranking were based on detailed research and analysis. In addition, we will point out the main advantages, so you know what to expect from this or that software.

Why is it important to choose a reliable betting application?

Today, there are a huge number of different sports betting platforms on the market. But not all of them offer good terms and are reliable. That’s why we conducted a detailed analysis of most available online cricket betting apps to find the best ones.

We paid attention to the license, because that is one of the indicators of safety and reliability. Welcome bonuses are no less important indicator, because it is a great motivation to start and the opportunity to get even more winnings. We made sure that the applications are well designed and offer all the necessary features for sports betting. All you have to do is choose the software you like from our list.

Rating of the best betting apps

Let’s move on to our list of cricket betting apps https://sportscafe.in/cricket/online-cricket-betting-apps. Familiarize yourself with all the features of the software and determine which one best suits your preferences and wishes.

Parimatch

This app offers you a huge variety of sports events, especially on cricket. You can get a lucrative welcome bonus of up to 30,000 Indian rupees when you sign up. This software is considered one of the best for cricket betting in India because of its advantages.

Advantages:

Variety of betting options;

The ability to play in the casino, more than 10,000 slots;

A large number of payment methods with a minimum deposit of 200 INR;

One of the best apps in India, with a huge variety of matches on IPL.

Melbet

This software is considered special because it offers not only cricket betting, but also hunting or fishing. If you want something out of the ordinary, this app is definitely for you. The maximum welcome bonus is 20,000 rupees. In addition, you can enjoy a nice design and a lot of live betting on various events.

Advantages:

You can choose rupees as the main currency;

Beneficial bonuses for both new users and regular ones;

Fast withdrawal of funds;

Live betting section;

High level of reliability.

1Win

The next platform in our list of best cricket betting apps in India is 1Win. It is especially loved by Indian players for betting on cricket and other sports. It offers high quality services and a lot of features. But the coolest thing you can get is the welcome bonus of up to Rs 145,000! What could be better than that?

Benefits:

8 ways to deposit and withdraw;

High security thanks to SSL encryption;

Exclusive welcome bonus of 500%;

Live broadcast for most sporting events.

BlueChip

Another platform that deserves attention is BlueChip. It entered the market relatively recently, namely in 2021. But in that time, it has managed to gain the trust of users. The app operates under a Curacao license, offers more than 1,000 events per day and a welcome bonus of 3,300 rupees.

Benefits:

Free bets for new users;

Ability to choose INR as the main currency;

You can deposit via UPI and PayTM;

Customer service speaks Hindi;

All players’ personal information is secure.

888starz

In 2020, another good app from 888starz appeared in the Indian market, offering a wide range of sports betting options and especially cricket. As a welcome bonus, you can get a cash reward of up to 8,000 rupees.

Benefits:

Players get good welcome bonuses;

Deposits and withdrawals via cryptocurrency;

The support team communicates in Hindi;

You can choose INR as the main currency;

Withdrawals via cryptocurrencies take from 15 minutes.

Mostbet

One of the biggest platforms in India and the world is Mostbet. They have been on the market for quite a long time, since 2009. Every day more than 1500 thousand new sports events appear in the app, so even the pickiest user will find something interesting for himself. The maximum welcome bonus is 25,000 rupees.

Advantages:

A lot of experience;

The presence of a license of Curacao;

Ability to make a deposit and withdrawal via PayTM and UPI;

Multiple registration options;

Profitable welcome bonus.

Withdrawal

Now you are familiar with the best cricket betting apps. To bet safely, choose only proven options from our list. Determine which software best suits your preferences and start betting on cricket with lucrative welcome bonuses soon!

