The New Aadhaar App: A Complete Guide to Features, Services, and How to Use Them

India’s national identity infrastructure has entered a bold new era. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)- the government body responsible for India’s biometric identity system has launched a redesigned Aadhaar application that goes far beyond being a simple digital card holder. The new Aadhaar app, released in 2026 alongside the long-standing mAadhaar platform, reimagines how over a billion Indians interact with their most fundamental identity document.

Where the original mAadhaar app served primarily as a service dashboard for managing and downloading Aadhaar-related documents, the new app functions as a full-fledged digital identity wallet. It is smarter, more secure, and more privacy-conscious built for a generation that expects seamless digital experiences without compromising personal data. Whether you need to verify your identity at an airport, share your contact details with a new acquaintance, or update your mobile number from the comfort of your home, the new Aadhaar app makes it all possible from a single, unified interface.

What Is the New Aadhaar App?

The new Aadhaar app is an official application developed by UIDAI for Android and iOS smartphones. Unlike its predecessor mAadhaar which remains operational and focused on utility-based services like downloading Aadhaar PDFs and generating Virtual IDs – the new app is designed specifically for the secure, everyday use of digital identity.

The app adopts a wallet-style interface with a clean, modern layout. At its core, it allows users to carry a verified digital version of their Aadhaar card on their phone, share specific personal details selectively, authenticate themselves via QR code or Face ID, and manage up to five family profiles on a single device. Crucially, the app enables offline identity verification, meaning users do not always need an internet connection to prove who they are.

UIDAI has clarified that the new app does not replace mAadhaar. Both platforms serve distinct purposes and are intended to complement each other. mAadhaar remains the go-to tool for administrative Aadhaar tasks, while the new app is optimised for privacy-first, day-to-day identity use.

Key Features of the New Aadhaar App

1. Digital Identity Wallet – Tap to Reveal Your Aadhaar Card

The home screen of the app presents your Aadhaar card in a sleek wallet format. Your 12-digit Aadhaar number is displayed in a masked format (xxxx xxxx 9999) by default for privacy. You can tap the card to reveal your full Aadhaar details, including your photograph and QR code. This design ensures that sensitive information is never accidentally exposed when someone glances at your screen.

The QR code displayed on the card is a secure, encrypted representation of your Aadhaar data that can be scanned by authorised agencies for quick, paperless verification. It is digitally signed by UIDAI, ensuring that the data cannot be tampered with.

How to access it:

• Open the Aadhaar app on your smartphone.

• Your Aadhaar card appears on the home screen in masked form.

• Tap the card to reveal your full details and QR code.

• The QR code can be scanned directly by service providers for verification.

2. Selective Share – Share Only What You Choose

One of the most significant privacy-enhancing features of the new app is Selective Share. Traditional identity verification often requires sharing the entire Aadhaar document, which exposes far more personal information than is necessary for a given transaction. Selective Share solves this problem elegantly.

The feature lets you choose exactly which pieces of information from your Aadhaar you wish to share with a third party. You can tick or untick individual data fields — including your photograph, name, date of birth, age status, gender, and mobile number — before sharing. This means that if a service only needs to verify your age, you can share just your age status without revealing your full date of birth, name, or photograph.

How to use Selective Share:

• On the home screen, tap the ‘Selective Share’ option.

• A checklist appears with all shareable data fields: Photo, Name, Date of Birth, Age Status, Gender, and Mobile Number.

• Check only the fields you want to share.

• The app generates a QR code or shareable link containing only your selected information.

• The recipient can scan the QR code to receive your chosen data instantly.

3. Share Contact – Securely Share Authenticated Contact Details

The Share Contact feature allows you to share your verified contact details – such as your name and mobile number – with others in a secure, Aadhaar-authenticated manner. This is particularly useful in professional and social contexts where you want to share your contact information with confidence that it has been verified by a government authority.

The app generates a Contact Card in the form of a QR code, embedded with the Aadhaar logo for authenticity. Anyone with a standard mobile camera can scan this QR code to instantly receive your contact details. Because the information is sourced directly from your Aadhaar record, it carries the implicit assurance of being accurate and government-verified.

How to use Share Contact:

• From the home screen, tap the ‘Share Contact’ option.

• The app opens a ‘Contact Card’ screen with a QR code.

• The QR code contains your selected contact information (typically Name and Mobile Number).

• Ask the recipient to scan the QR code using their phone’s camera app.

• Your verified contact details are transferred instantly without any manual input required.

4. Download Aadhaar

The app allows users for Aadhaar download in PDF format directly to their device. You can choose between a standard Aadhaar PDF and a masked Aadhaar PDF, where all digits of your Aadhaar number except the last four are hidden. The masked version is recommended for sharing in situations where the full Aadhaar number is not strictly required.

How to download Aadhaar:

• Tap the ‘Download Aadhaar’ button on the home screen.

• Choose between regular or masked Aadhaar.

• An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number for authentication.

• Enter the OTP to proceed. The PDF will be downloaded to your device.

• The downloaded PDF is password-protected with the first four letters of your name (in caps) and your birth year.

5. Multiple Profiles – Manage Your Entire Family on One Device

The new app supports the addition and management of multiple Aadhaar profiles on a single smartphone. This is a particularly valuable feature for families, where one member — typically a parent or guardian — manages digital identity for multiple relatives. Users can add up to five Aadhaar profiles, provided each Aadhaar is linked to a mobile number registered with UIDAI.

The Switch Profile panel on the home screen displays all added profiles with the user’s photograph and name. One profile is designated as ‘Active’ at any time, and switching between profiles is a matter of a single tap. Each profile can be independently deleted or updated.

How to add and manage profiles:

• Tap ‘Add Profile’ or ‘Add New’ from the home screen or the Switch Profile panel.

• Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number of the family member you wish to add.

• An OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked to that Aadhaar. The person must provide this OTP.

• Once verified, the profile is added and appears in the Switch Profile list.

• Tap any profile in the list to make it active. Use the delete icon (trash) to remove a profile.

6. Biometric Lock / Unlock – Control Your Biometric Authentication

The Biometric Lock feature gives you direct control over whether your biometric data (fingerprint and iris) stored in UIDAI’s centralised database can be used for authentication. When Biometric Lock is enabled, no service provider or agency can use your fingerprint or iris scan to authenticate your identity — even if you present your physical Aadhaar card. This is a powerful tool to prevent fraudulent biometric authentication, particularly in cases of identity theft.

The Security tab of the app also displays your Aadhaar Authentication History — a log of every time your Aadhaar was used for authentication, with timestamps, the authenticating agency’s name, and the method used (Demographic, Fingerprint, or OTP). This transparent record allows you to immediately identify any suspicious or unauthorised use of your identity.

How to lock/unlock biometrics and view history:

• Tap the ‘Security’ tab at the bottom of the app.

• On the Security screen, tap ‘Biometric Lock’. The current status (Locked/Unlocked) is displayed.

• Tap to toggle the lock. You will need to authenticate with an OTP to confirm the change.

• To view your Authentication History, scroll down on the Security screen.

• Tap ‘Refresh’ to load the most recent authentication entries. Each entry shows the date, time, authenticating organisation, and method used.

7. Change PIN

For security, the app is protected by a PIN that must be entered each time you open it. The Change PIN feature allows you to update this 4-digit access code at any time. It is recommended to change your PIN periodically, especially if you suspect your phone has been accessed by someone else.

How to change your PIN:

• Go to the ‘Security’ tab.

• Tap ‘Change Pin’.

• Enter your current PIN, then your new PIN, and confirm the new PIN.

• The PIN is updated immediately.

The Services Tab – Update Your Aadhaar From Your Own Device

The Services tab in the new Aadhaar app provides access to a range of self-service tools that allow you to update and manage your Aadhaar information without visiting an Aadhaar Seva Kendra in person. This is a significant convenience improvement, especially for routine updates.

8. Mobile Number Update

Keeping your registered mobile number up to date is essential, as all OTP-based authentication depends on it. The app allows you to update your Aadhaar-linked mobile number directly from your device.

How to update your mobile number:

• Tap the ‘Services’ tab.

• Under ‘Update Aadhaar’, tap ‘Mobile Number Update’.

• Follow the on-screen instructions, which typically involve verifying your identity using biometrics or your current mobile OTP before the change is applied.

• A service request number (SRN) will be generated to track the status of the update.

9. Address Update

You can update the address linked to your Aadhaar directly through the app. This feature requires supporting documents as proof of your new address.

How to update your address:

• In the Services tab, tap ‘Address Update’.

• You will be prompted to enter your new address and upload supporting documents (such as a utility bill, bank statement, or rental agreement).

• After submission, track the update status using the SRN provided.

Note: Updates to name, date of birth, and gender still require a visit to a physical Aadhaar Seva Kendra with original documents.

10. Family Member Request

The Family Member Request service allows you to view and respond to requests from family members using the SRN number. This is particularly useful for managing Aadhaar-related processes for dependents or elderly relatives who may need assistance navigating official procedures.

How to use Family Member Request:

• Tap ‘Family Member Request’ in the Services tab.

• Enter the SRN number of the request you need to view or respond to.

• Review the request details and take the required action.

Getting Started: How to Download and Set Up the App

Downloading the App

The new Aadhaar app is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Search for ‘Aadhaar’ and ensure the developer is listed as ‘Unique Identification Authority of India’ (UIDAI) to confirm you are downloading the official application.

Registering Your Profile

Requirements:

• A smartphone running Android 5.0 or higher, or a compatible iOS device.

• Your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

• Access to the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar (for OTP verification).

Registration steps:

• Install and open the app. Accept the terms and conditions and select your preferred language.

• Tap on ‘Register Aadhaar’ or ‘Add Profile’.

• Create a 4-digit PIN- this will be required every time you open the app.

• Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or scan the QR code from your physical Aadhaar card.

• An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter it to authenticate.

• Your Aadhaar profile is now loaded and accessible through the app.

mAadhaar vs the New Aadhaar App: What’s the Difference?

Given that both apps are official UIDAI products, users are understandably confused about which to use. Here is a clear breakdown.

mAadhaar is the older, utility-focused app. It provides a comprehensive range of administrative services: downloading Aadhaar PDFs, generating and managing Virtual IDs (VID), locking and unlocking the Aadhaar number itself, generating TOTP (Time-based One-Time Passwords) for authentication, offline eKYC, QR code scanning, and verifying Aadhaar validity. It retains many features that power users rely on for technical and administrative tasks.

The new Aadhaar app, by contrast, is designed for the everyday act of using your identity. Its focus is on the user experience of identity presentation and selective sharing rather than backend management. It introduces a modern wallet interface, Face ID authentication, the Selective Share privacy tool, and the Contact Card feature. It is built to be the primary app most people reach for when they simply need to prove who they are.

UIDAI officially recommends using both apps together to get the maximum benefit: mAadhaar for managing your Aadhaar, and the new Aadhaar app for using your digital identity in daily life.

Security and Privacy: How Your Data Is Protected

UIDAI has built several layers of security into the new Aadhaar app to ensure that your data remains safe even if your device is lost or stolen.

All data is stored locally on your device and is protected by a mandatory PIN. The app does not store your biometric data (fingerprints or iris scans) on your phone. Screenshot prevention has been implemented to stop others from capturing your sensitive information. Your full Aadhaar number is hidden by default on the home screen. Face ID authentication adds a biometric layer of protection before sensitive operations. The Selective Share feature ensures that only the minimum necessary information is disclosed in any given transaction. Finally, the Aadhaar Authentication History provides full transparency about when and how your identity has been used.

UIDAI strongly advises users to never share their Aadhaar number publicly on social media platforms, and to always verify the legitimacy of any agency requesting Aadhaar authentication before proceeding.

Conclusion

The new Aadhaar app represents a meaningful leap forward in how India’s citizens interact with their national identity infrastructure. From the elegant wallet interface that masks sensitive information by default, to the Selective Share feature that puts privacy control firmly in the user’s hands, every design decision reflects a thoughtful balance between convenience and security.

The app’s ability to manage multiple family profiles, update credentials without leaving home, lock biometric access, and monitor authentication history makes it an indispensable tool for the modern Indian citizen. Combined with the administrative depth of mAadhaar, these two platforms together offer a comprehensive digital identity ecosystem that is among the most sophisticated of its kind in the world.

As India continues its journey toward a fully digital public service infrastructure, the Aadhaar app stands as a cornerstone — empowering individuals to control, protect, and use their identity with confidence.

