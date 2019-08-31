The Quintessential Influencer: Roshni Bhatia

The glamorous world of Instagram brings in fame, money, reputation and whatnot, on the cost of dedication, sheer hard work and consistency. For every other person who wants to earn this fame, aims to become an influencer, but not many of them sustain the odds of this social platform. And the few, who make it big and get the desired repute, deliver their ideas to the public at large through this medium. For those who believe of influencing as an easy business are highly mistaken, as it takes more than just efforts and hard work to be the one who people believe in. Roshni Bhatia is one of the best examples to look at, for she has been a leading influencer from India, setting benchmarks and paving her roads to the possibilities unknown.

Giving meaning to her name, Roshni is a bright and beautiful influencer with over 180K following on Instagram. She has expertise in fashion, which she talks about and share ideas on her handle, @thechiquefactor. A dazzling madame who has won hearts across the nation, unbelievably, is a mother of one. Talking about sheer dedication and consistency, Roshni brilliantly manages her professional and personal life, without having any troubles. As per her belief, a working mother needs to deliver 100% of her efforts, whether she is at work or home. She has been actively sharing her ideas on her Instagram handle and Youtube channel from November’ 18, and the following of over 180K is the testimony of her brilliance.

Considering her personal life, she believes that her influencer career offers enough liberty to manage and enjoy the best of both worlds, as she is the boss of her own and can use flexible work timings to manage her life. What makes her unique is the ability to create and share fashion and beauty ideas as smoothly as teaching algebra to her son. She aims to create a one-stop platform of fashion, beauty and lifestyle for young girls and mothers, by delivering relatable ideas and content.

Comments