The Restore Test That Closed a Bank Deal

A Bengaluru HR software startup is three weeks from signing its biggest customer yet, a private bank with 9,000 employees. Then the bank’s security team sends over a questionnaire with 280 questions. Number 142 asks for the company’s recovery time objective and the date of its last successful restore test. The honest answer is that nightly database snapshots exist, they sit in the same cloud account as production, and nobody has ever restored one. The deal slips by a quarter.

For Indian software companies selling upmarket, this is often where growth stalls. The product is ready before the operations behind it are.

The Questionnaire Is the Real Sales Gate

Banks, insurers, and large manufacturers don’t buy on demos alone. Their vendor risk teams want to know where data is stored, whether it stays in India, how quickly you can recover from an outage, and how you’d handle a breach. CERT-In rules add teeth: certain cyber incidents must be reported within six hours, and logs must be retained for 180 days. A vendor that can’t produce those logs becomes a liability for the buyer.

Procurement teams compare answers across vendors. Vague ones lose.

Backups Built for the Buyer

The most common setup at early-stage companies is also the weakest: automatic snapshots in the same account and region as production. One leaked admin credential, or one engineer running the wrong cleanup script, and the backups disappear along with everything else.

A better arrangement keeps copies in a separate account with its own access controls, replicated to a second region inside India so residency promises still hold. At least one copy should be locked against deletion for a fixed retention period. Then run a restore drill every quarter and write down how long it took. That number is what goes in the questionnaire.

When comparing cloud backup solutions for enterprise customers, founders tend to focus on price per terabyte. The feature that matters more is tenant-level restore. In a multi-tenant product, the realistic emergency is rarely the whole database vanishing. It’s one customer’s admin bulk-deleting 4,000 employee records on a Friday evening. If your only option is rolling the entire database back to midnight, every other customer loses a day of work to fix one account’s mistake.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act complicates things too. When a user asks for their data to be erased, editing old backups usually isn’t practical. The defensible approach is a documented retention window, after which backups expire, plus a process for preventing erased data from being restored back into production.

Charging for the Work Enterprises Require

Everything above costs money, and many Indian SaaS companies give it away. A ₹6,000-a-month plan and a ₹1.5 lakh enterprise contract often run on identical infrastructure with identical support.

Smart SaaS monetization treats the enterprise tier as a package of things enterprises actually need: single sign-on, audit logs kept for a year or more, configurable data retention, a contractual recovery time, India-only data residency guarantees, a named support contact. Several of these carry real costs for the vendor, and pricing should reflect that.

Where should the line sit? Basic protections like multi-factor authentication belong on every plan. Charging small customers for basic account safety is a bad look and a worse risk. Extended log retention, dedicated databases, and guaranteed restore times are fair to charge for, because they’re expensive to provide.

Payment terms deserve attention as well. Large Indian enterprises routinely pay 60 to 90 days after invoicing, so a 15% discount for annual prepayment often does more for cash flow than a price increase.

The Contract Clause Nobody Tested

One failure mode keeps appearing. Sales, eager to close, agrees to a four-hour recovery commitment with financial penalties. Engineering has never measured an actual restore. When an incident comes, the penalties come with it.

The Bengaluru startup did eventually sign the bank. An engineer spent a Saturday restoring a full copy of production, timed it at 47 minutes, and the founder put that number in the reply. Big customers rarely expect perfection from a young vendor. They want evidence that someone has already tried the bad day.

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