The Rise of Substance Addiction in Delhi: A Growing Public Health Concern

Delhi is known for its fast-paced life, crowded streets, and endless opportunities. But with this bustling life comes the growing concern of substance addiction in the city. The citizens of Delhi from various age groups and different backgrounds are getting influenced by drugs and alcohol, with young people and the working class being particularly affected by it.

Substance use and addiction can develop in different ways and do not follow one fixed pattern for everyone. There are multiple factors responsible for it, like stress, peer influence, mental distress, and living conditions, and it can start to affect an individual’s health, relationships, and even their everyday life.

As substance use and addiction continue to raise concerns across Delhi, it is important to understand its causes, impact, and why it has become a public health issue.

Understanding the Scale of Substance Use in Delhi

Substance use is a major public health concern in India, though its overall scale has not been adequately assessed. There is a lack of reliable and credible estimates of how many people are using these substances and how many are actually affected by them.

The Magnitude of Substance Use in India, 2019 report provides national estimates of substance use and also presents findings for individual states and Union Territories, including Delhi. The report identified a substantial burden of opioid and cannabis use in Delhi. This makes it evident that substance use in itself has been a serious concern in Delhi since 2019, and there should be more awareness about it to prevent its use and addiction.

This will help prevent more citizens from getting addicted to it and encourage the affected individuals to seek immediate help through professionals and a rehabilitation centre in Delhi.

Which Substances Are Contributing To Substance Addiction In Delhi

As seen above, substance use in Delhi is not limited to one particular drug and so is its addiction.

The table below highlights key findings from the Magnitude of Substance Use in India, 2019 report, covering the use of alcohol, cannabis, opioids, tobacco, and inhalants across India.

Substance Findings from Magnitude of Substance Use in India, 2019 Alcohol Alcohol was the most commonly used psychoactive substance among adults in India. Cannabis Cannabis use was reported across India, with Delhi identified as having a substantial burden. Opioids Opioid use was reported across India, with Delhi among the areas with a substantial opioid burden. Tobacco Tobacco use remains widespread across India and is an important part of the overall substance-use burden. Inhalants Inhalant use was particularly noted among younger populations, including children and adolescents.

The table shows that alcohol, cannabis, opioids, tobacco, and inhalants are among the key substances contributing to substance use in India, while cannabis and opioids are common substances used in Delhi.

Who are the Most Vulnerable to Substance Addiction and Why?

Substance addiction affects people differently, but certain groups face greater social, emotional, and professional pressures.

Groups Most Affected by Substance Addiction

Substance use and addiction in Delhi affects people from different backgrounds, but research highlights some groups that face particularly high levels of use or vulnerability.

1. Adult Men

In general, adult men show higher levels of substance use than women.

A review on gender-related differences in addiction notes that men are more likely to engage in drug use, while women are more likely to seek treatment for substance-use problems

Social, financial, and work-related pressures can contribute to its continued use.

2. Children and Adolescents

Children and teenagers, particularly those living or spending significant time on the streets, are highly vulnerable in Delhi.

An AIIMS study of 766 street children aged 7–18 in Delhi found that 49% had used a substance in the previous year .

. Substance-using peers, lack of family support, and difficult living conditions were strongly associated with substance use.

An earlier Government of India-supported Delhi survey also found tobacco, alcohol, cannabis, and inhalants among commonly used substances among street children.

3. Homeless People

Homeless people in Delhi are highly vulnerable to substance abuse.

A 2026 study by researchers from AIIMS examined substance use among 100 homeless men living in urban shelters in Delhi.

examined substance use among 100 homeless men living in urban shelters in Delhi. The study aimed to examine the pattern and severity of substance use among homeless men residing in Delhi.

It showed that tobacco and alcohol were the most commonly used substances, followed by cannabis and opioids.

The findings point to a need for easier access to screening, treatment, and de-addiction services for people living in shelters.

Other groups are affected too, including women, college students, and people who inject drugs. AIIMS has conducted separate research and programmes involving several of these populations, showing that substance use is not limited to one particular section of Delhi’s population.

Consequences of Substance addiction

Substance addiction affects not only a person’s physical health, but also the mental health of the individual, their bond with others, and eventually starts affecting their everyday life with its continued use. It starts affecting the following-

Physical health: Long-term substance use may damage organs, weaken the body, and increase the risk of serious health problems.

Long-term substance use may damage organs, weaken the body, and increase the risk of serious health problems. Mental health: It may contribute to anxiety, depression, mood changes and other mental health difficulties.

It may contribute to anxiety, depression, mood changes and other mental health difficulties. Relationships: Substance use may create conflicts with family and friends and lead to social isolation.

Substance use may create conflicts with family and friends and lead to social isolation. Education and work: Substance use can cause poor concentration, frequent absences, and reduced performance, affecting a student’s academic progress or a professional’s work responsibilities.

Substance use can cause poor concentration, frequent absences, and reduced performance, affecting a student’s academic progress or a professional’s work responsibilities. Financial problems: Regular spending on substances may create financial pressure and affect household stability.

Regular spending on substances may create financial pressure and affect household stability. Daily life:As substance use becomes more frequent, a person may struggle to manage responsibilities and maintain a healthy routine, leading to difficulties with time management and completing everyday tasks.

Stigma and Delayed Help

Stigma around substance use and its addiction is what prevents individuals from discussing their problems with others. They are looked at with eyes full of judgement which causes them to hide their addiction and delay getting the needed help.

Not only this, but there is limited awareness about substance use and its warning signs, which further adds to the problem.

Therefore, having open discussions and showing support can actually help the individual and even encourage them to seek the right help. It will, in fact, make their journey of overcoming addiction easier as well.

Why Early Recognition and Support Matter

Recognising substance addiction at an early stage can prevent the problem from becoming more serious. Small changes in behaviour, health, relationships or daily routines should never be ignored.

Early support gives people a better chance of reducing use of harmful substances and returning to a healthier routine. It can also prevent problems from affecting education, work and family life.

Support should be understanding rather than judgemental. People struggling with substance use need access to proper counselling, treatment, guidance, and at times rehabilitation based on their needs. A rehab centre in Delhi could help, without having to worry about judgements from others.

could help, without having to worry about judgements from others. Families and friends also play an important role in preventing substance addiction as well as helping the individual tackle their addiction, which they could do in several ways, like offering emotional support, encouraging professional treatment, maintaining open communication, and helping the person avoid triggers and unhealthy environments.

A supportive environment can make it easier for a person to accept help and begin recovery.

Final Thoughts

The growing concern around substance addiction in Delhi calls for a more understanding approach towards those affected. It is not simply a matter of choice, but an issue that requires awareness, prevention, and proper care.

Rehabilitation gives people the opportunity to break away from substance dependence and rebuild their lives. With stronger support from families, communities, and healthcare services, Delhi can move towards a future where seeking help is seen as a step towards recovery, not something to be ashamed of.

Rehabilitation Support in Delhi

If you or a family member is looking for professional rehabilitation support in Delhi, you can contact:

Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre in Delhi

Address: Phase 1 Community Center, 60, Munshi Ram Gupta Marg, Near PVR, Naraina, New Delhi, Delhi 110028

Phone: +91-9822207761

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