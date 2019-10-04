The Sensational Voice from Himalays – RJ Kaavya

RJ Kaavya comes from Uttarakhand, a state in northern India crossed by the Himalayas and he proudly claims to be “Uttar ka puttar”. Belonging to a family of armed forces, full of respect for the country. He jumped at a very young age into Radio. With a wide-ranging experience of more than a decade all around the country has now returned to foothills of Himalayas Dehradun.

RJ Kaavya frequently talks about potholes to school to roads to malls to the theatre, RJ Kaavya has his own style of treatment ie musical parodies, a perfect guide knowing all the nook and corner of the city will take you on a fun-filled ride. Fearless in debates, with incessant flow of energy, give your mornings a kick-ass start.

He says, “I love doing jingles because it taught me everything a professional should know. The people I worked with taught me how to be a perfect RJ. I have got to learn so much from the people around me.

Kaavya Born and brought up in Bageshwar city, he chuckles as he says: “My father runs a school in Bageshwar, and imagine his horror when his first born flunked grade 11th! It was the ultimate disgrace for my family. I ended up with my Uncle in Delhi, and there was no turning back!”

During his holidays, while alone at home, he turned to surf Radio Stations in the hope of finding entertainment. His love for this profession grew along with the time. The proverbial penny dropped. Kaavya knew what he wanted to become.

Kaavya got his first job in Jodhpur in 2008 as a Radio Jockey. Two years later, on 9th November 2010, he joined Red FM Kanpur and after three long years here, he moved to Jaipur, Calcutta, Delhi and finally his dream-destination, of Dehradun in July 2018.

RJ Kaavya says “Its easy to be a Radio Jockey but it is difficult to be a good one! A good RJ is on the one who speaks well but one who is a good listener, one who makes a personalized one to one connect with his audience.” Kaavya’s composed jingles Chhote chhote gaawn yaha hai and Ghumo chache garmi ya ghumo thand mei, har mausam rangila yaha Uttarakhand mei were appreciated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and his show Ek Pahadi Aisa Bhi won an award at the Dehradun International Film Festival.

Kaavya has proclaimed for some new projects in the pipeline. And he is expecting the precious support by his listeners & viewers.

