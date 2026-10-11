The Spreadsheet Reconciliations India’s Enterprises Are Finally Automating

Every month, finance analysts at large Indian companies sit down with the same chore. They download supplier data from the GST portal, export the purchase register from their own system, and match thousands of invoices line by line to confirm which input tax credits they can claim. Mismatched invoice numbers, a supplier who filed late, a GSTIN typed wrong in one system: each becomes an exception someone has to chase by email.

The IT team has known about this for years. It’s usually sitting somewhere in a backlog, behind projects that seemed more urgent.

Why the Backlog Never Shrinks

Many Indian enterprises default to custom builds. An outsourced vendor scopes the integration, writes the code, and hands it over. That works well for stable, high-value systems.

It works badly for the hundreds of smaller connections a business needs. A distributor changes the format of their weekly sales file, and the integration breaks. A new state tax requirement adds a field. Each change becomes a change request, with a quote, an approval cycle, and a delivery date weeks away. Meanwhile, analysts go back to spreadsheets because the business can’t wait.

The result is a strange split. Core systems are well engineered, and the space between them runs on manual exports and email attachments.

What Citizen Integration Looks Like Day to Day

Business teams are now building many of those smaller connections themselves. Citizen integrator tools let analysts in finance, sales operations, or supply chain connect systems through visual flows rather than code: pull a file from a shared folder, map its columns, validate a few fields, push the rows into the ERP, and email a summary of anything rejected.

Good candidates share a few traits. The volume is modest, the logic is clear, and a person can check the output. Loading weekly distributor sales, routing website enquiries into the CRM, or flagging GST mismatches for review all fit.

The failure modes are just as predictable. An analyst builds a flow using their own login, then leaves the company, and the flow stops when their account is disabled. Another flow fails silently on a malformed row, and nobody notices until month-end figures look off. A third pushes duplicate records because no one thought about what happens when the same file arrives twice.

Guardrails People Actually Follow

The companies that make this work tend to divide responsibility instead of locking things down.

IT owns the connections themselves: the service accounts, credentials, and approved connectors to the ERP, CRM, and data warehouse. Business teams own the flows built on top. Every flow needs a named owner and a backup, failure alerts that go to a shared mailbox rather than one person, and a short review before it touches production data.

That review doesn’t have to be heavy. A data engineer spending twenty minutes checking for duplicate handling and error paths catches most problems.

Heavier Data Work and Prophecy

Flows that move records between applications are one problem. Preparing large datasets for reporting and analytics is another, and it’s where analysts in Indian banks, insurers, and retailers spend much of their time.

Prophecy aims at this second problem. Its AI agents generate data pipelines from plain-language requests and present them as visual workflows that run as SQL or Spark code on cloud data platforms. An analyst can inspect each join, filter, and aggregation, adjust what’s wrong, and hand the pipeline to the data engineering team for deployment with proper governance. Recent releases added a review step showing every change an agent makes before approval.

That review matters for something like a branch-level loan exposure report, where a bad join can double-count accounts and still look plausible. It’s suited to organizations with many analysts working on a shared cloud data platform. It isn’t a tool for real-time application integration, and a small team with a single database won’t get much from it.

Where Custom Code Still Belongs

Some integrations shouldn’t be built by business users at all. Anything touching payments in real time, core banking transactions, or high-volume order processing needs proper engineering, testing, and monitoring. Latency, retries, and security requirements in those systems go well beyond what visual tools handle comfortably.

The sensible split is roughly by consequence. If a failure means a delayed report, a citizen-built flow is fine. If it means money moving incorrectly, it belongs with engineers.

The Analyst Knows the Exceptions

Custom integrations often fail on exactly the cases the vendor never heard about: the supplier who always files late, the distributor who sends two files on festival weeks, the branch with a different GST registration. The analyst who has been reconciling those cases by hand already knows every one of them. Giving that person the means to build the connection, with someone from IT checking their work, often produces an integration that handles reality better than the one written from a specification.

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