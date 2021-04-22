The Top 8 Types Of Casino Bonuses

In comparison to land-based or brick-and-mortar casinos, online casinos offer various bonuses and promotions to attract new players and keep existing ones. They do this by providing players attractive incentives that can prompt them to register with an online casino for the first time. Casino bonuses are an effective way for online casinos to draw in first-time players. Some bonuses and offers allow players to try games they would not usually play, which is also useful for attracting first-time visitors to the casino premises.

New players have a number of reasons why they might visit an online casino website. In some cases, these reasons are directly related to receiving a bonus, such as making their initial deposit or meeting the bonus’s wagering requirements. The best online casinos use bonuses as a strategic marketing technique to have an edge over the competition.

Below are the top eight types of casino bonuses that all casino goers should know about:

Welcome bonus

This is a standard and most common bonus that players receive when they make their initial deposit. It’s sometimes known as a welcome bonus or a reward bonus. A casino will award a welcome bonus to the high rollers. It is also common to see that different types of bonuses, such as a deposit bonus and a no deposit bonus, are part of one welcome package. While accepting the bonus, players are generally required to adhere to a set of rules and regulations. It is also very important for players to remember the expiry date of their welcome bonuses.

Free spins

This is one of the most popular casino marketing tools because it is simple to understand and easy to execute. Free spins bonuses are common in European casinos and can be used on both table games and slots. Most commonly, players will get two free spins per day for a period of specific days. This is also an excellent way for casinos to gain new customers.

With free spins bonuses, novice casino players can try some new casino games. If they like them, they can continue playing online casino games by using the welcome bonus. The most attractive thing about free spins bonuses is that people do not have to spend any of their own money to win cash prizes. This is possible for two reasons: they offer many free chips, and there are no wagering requirements attached to them.

No deposit free spins

No deposit free spins are similar but slightly different to no deposit bonuses. They’re also classified as free chip bonuses because they don’t need any kind of deposit.

When a player registers on the casino’s website, the money is credited. The player is given a certain amount of free spins. The player will have to use these spins within a set time frame. The winnings from the free spins will only be credited when the player has used up all of their available spins. Typically, no deposit free spins are offered on slots games such as Cleopatra and Starburst or on blackjack games such as Double Exposure Video Poker and Caribbean Stud Poker.

Reload bonuses

These are bonuses that online casinos give to their loyal customers on special occasions. Reload bonuses are usually offered by the casinos whenever they introduce a new game or an increase in demand for that game, or an opportunity for them to make more money out of it. Players can use this casino bonus to earn some extra cash by making reload deposits on the online casino platform.

High roller bonuses

High roller bonuses are among the many types of casino bonuses offered to those who place large bets. They are also known as VIP bonuses and loyalty bonuses. High roller slots have a minimum £50 (or €50, AUD 50) or $100 (or €100) wager requirement. Such types of slots are generally available in European casinos. Usually, they feature progressive jackpots linked to a network that includes multiple casinos.

Refer a friend bonus

This is one of the most common types of casino bonuses because it is an excellent way for casinos to make new customers. The bonus is offered to a player when his or her friend has signed up to the casino and deposits an amount equal to or greater than the deposit made by the friend. The amount may be between $10 and $100, depending on the numbers in which it has been calculated. Bonus amounts may also be calculated according to how many times a player has referred his friends or how many Facebook friends he has.

Loyalty bonus

This is when players get rewarded with points, and they can be combined to form a total amount. Players will often see the terms and conditions of the loyalty bonus, which should be carefully read before making a deposit. The nature of the points can vary widely, so it is important to know what kind of bonuses you will get as part of this program. Many casinos do not give players a percentage increase in their balance every time they make an additional deposit. There is also no maximum amount that can be accumulated.

Sportsbook bonuses

This bonus is offered to literally any player who bets on sports, baseball, football or even sabong online betting. Anyone who places a sports bet of between $20 and $200 will be offered a bonus. The bonus amount is determined by how many points a player earned during the game.

One thing that differentiates sportsbook bonuses from casino bonuses is a second chance for players who have lost. The other is for new players who have just joined an online casino. Other things that distinguish them are – the player has to wager at least as much as what he/she has accumulated through sports betting to win their bonus, and they generally cannot be redeemed several times.

Final Thoughts

For new players trying to decide which type of bonus they would like to take up at an online casino website, it is important to understand the terms and conditions related to that particular type of offer. A bonus that is too difficult to meet may not be the best deal, while one that is too easy may not give them that much of a thrill. Players are also attracted to casino bonuses because they provide a multitude of advantages. They can help boost your bankroll and make the online gambling experience more fun than ever.

