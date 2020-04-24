The Top Five Indian Poker Players and How Much They Are Worth

The game of poker is played around the world for fun but there are also many who have been able to make a lot of money from the game via live tournaments and online play. In fact, players from the US have been making good money from poker for several years – even more so since the “poker boom” of 2003 – and top all-time earner Bryn Kenney has surpassed the $50m mark.

While India’s most outstanding players have not been as prolific as the top players in the US, there are now several domestic stars in the game of poker, with the current top five based on poker earnings presented below.

Vivek Rajkumar – $8,080,012

Rajkumar currently lies in position 133 of the world’s all time money list, the highest of the Indian players in the list. He moved to the US to study computer engineering and applied mathematics before discovering his skills in poker. He worked at Microsoft as a Software Engineer before he became a professional poker player. His biggest win came in 2008, when he won the World Poker Tour Borgata Poker Open Main Event, in which he took away $1,424,500 in winnings. He is now focusing on being an entrepreneur in the tech world.

Nipun Java – $2,725,021

Java was born in New Delhi but now lives in LA, where he plays the majority of his poker tournaments. Java spent a number of years balancing his poker with work but has been successful enough to become a fully-fledged pro since 2014. He is now probably the best known live poker player from India and had a money finish in the Main Event of the WSOP in 2010.

Aditya Agarwal – $1,136,998

Aditya has been on the poker scene since 2006, picking up some relatively modest wins in his early days playing a number of WSOP tournaments across the US. 2007 was a good year for him, taking home just under $30,000 in July at WSOP 2007 and then winning just under $35,000 in Barcelona on the European Poker Tour in August. His biggest win to date was in the Asia Pacific Poker Tour in Macau, where he won $242,211.

Raghav Bansal – $1,094,911

Playing for serious money since 2015, Bansal started his run when he headed to Las Vegas to play six tournaments over a one month period, making over $50,000 in the process. He also had success on the Deltin Poker Tournament in 2016, where he took the top prize – and in 2017, he came second in the Championship Macau, winning $335,910.

Abhinav Iyer – $865,717

Iyer is yet to break through the $1m mark for total earnings but has had a very successful poker career so far, including top prize at the 2019 Asian Poker Tour in Ho Chi Minh City, winning just under $100,000. His big day came when he came 1st in the 50th WSOP 2019, scooping $565,346.

