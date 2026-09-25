Things to Consider While Comparing Solar Installation Quotes in Nagpur

Nagpur is one of the hottest cities in Maharashtra, with temperatures often crossing 45°C in summer. On top of that, the city gets abundant sunshine throughout the year. That combination makes it one of the most ideal cities in the country for rooftop solar, which is exactly why so many solar companies have emerged in the city over the last few years. That’s a really good news for homeowners as they have multiple companies to compare. But it also means you’ll end up with a stack of quotes that all look different from each other, some cheaper, some pricier, and very few explaining why there is a price difference in their quotation.

Comparing solar quotes in Nagpur isn’t really about picking the lowest number on the page. It’s about understanding what’s actually behind that number. Here’s what to check before you accept a solar installation quotation in Nagpur –

1. Check What’s Actually Included in the Price

A 3 kW on-grid solar system in Nagpur typically costs ~Rs.2.15 lakh* before subsidy and ~Rs. 1.77 lakh* after the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana subsidy. But this number means very little on its own, unless you know what it covers. You must ask for the cost breakdown of panels, inverter, mounting structure, wiring, listed separately rather than bundled into a lump sum amount.

Two quotes that look similar on the surface may have different things underneath. One might include a sturdier mounting structure built for Nagpur’s weather conditions, while the other may not withstand regular wind.

*Disclaimer – Please note the prices are subject to change. We have taken an estimated price range for most 3kW systems before and after any subsidy. The final cost of solar panel installation depends on your DISCOM charges, product variant opted for, panel type, inverter type, mounting structure height, type of after-sales service, savings guarantee, roof height, etc.

2. Confirm Subsidy Eligibility

Under PM Surya Ghar Yojana, you can avail maximum subsidy of Rs. 78,000 (capped) for systems of 3 kW or above. To avail the subsidy, you must ensure that the panels provided by the company are ALMM (Approved List of Models and Manufacturers)-listed and BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) approved. This shows the panels follow Indian safety standards and are eligible for the subsidy.

You should ask exactly how much subsidy you qualify for, and make sure the panels being quoted to you are actually eligible for the PM Surya Ghar subsidy.

3. Ask About Expected Unit Generation

A 3 kW system in Nagpur typically generates ~325-375 units a month under good maintenance. If a company installing solar in Nagpur promises power generation numbers well above this range without explaining how, that’s worth questioning. On the other hand, if a company can’t tell you what output to expect at all, that’s a bigger red flag. Also, this suggests that they have not done a proper 360-degree roof assessment and are not sure about the quality of solar panels that can give you an expected outcome estimation.

A system that isn’t maintained properly tends to lose efficiency over time, quietly affecting your savings. Ask each company what happens if the solar underperforms, do you provide any generation guarantee?

4. Understand How MSEDCL’s Process Affects Your Timeline

The local DISCOM (Distribution Company) provides a net meter to track the power drawn from the grid and sent back to the grid when excess units are generated. Nagpur falls under MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited), which is responsible for approving and installing the net meter at your home, and it is a tedious process.

You must check eligibility for net metering, get your solar system installed, and submit an application with ID proof and property ownership papers. A utility engineer inspects the installation to ensure safety guidelines, and replaces your old meter with a bidirectional net meter.

Ask each company how long they expect this to take for your specific case, and whether they manage the entire process on your behalf or leave parts of it to you.

5. Compare Warranty Terms Carefully

Every quote will mention warranty period somewhere, but the actual terms behind that promise vary a lot between companies. Ask specifically whether it’s a performance warranty, a product warranty, or both, and whether the manufacturer provides it directly or only through the installer. Also check if the inverter carries a separate warranty, since it often has a shorter lifespan than the panels themselves. Get these details in writing, not just as a verbal reassurance during the sales pitch.

6. Ask What Happens After Installation

A lower quote sometimes comes at the cost of after-sales support. Ask each company how many maintenance visits are included, over what period, and what comes under the maintenance services. Also, whether they have technicians actually based in Nagpur, or available whenever something goes wrong.

7. Don’t Ignore the Financing Terms

If you’re financing your system through a loan or EMI plan, compare the interest rate, tenure, and whether the subsidy gets adjusted upfront or credited separately to your bank account after installation. A quote with a slightly higher system price but better financing terms can sometimes work out better overall than a lower quote with an unfavourable loan structure.

Why the Cheapest Quote Isn’t Always the Best Quote

It’s tempting to go with whoever quotes the lowest number, but that number rarely tells the full story. A significantly cheaper quote in Nagpur usually means something’s been trimmed either the panel quality, mounting structure strength, or after-sales commitment and any of these can cost you more than what you saved upfront.

This is where it helps to compare companies on more than price alone. SolarSquare, for instance, provides a clear, itemised quote for every installation in Nagpur.

They use BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and ALMM (Approved List of Models and Manufacturers) certified panels required for subsidy eligibility.

They install WindPro Mount structures built to handle wind speeds up to 170 km/hr, a genuine consideration given Nagpur’s weather.

The company also backs its installations with a written savings guarantee, committing to a specific yearly output and compensating homeowners at Rs. 8 per unit if the system underperforms, along with structured after-sales maintenance.

Final Thoughts

Comparing solar quote details in Nagpur takes a bit more effort than comparing only the final prices side by side. In addition to each component cost, you must check for any additional costs that might have been added by the solar companies. You must check what’s actually included, whether the subsidy is calculated correctly, how the system accounts for Nagpur’s heat and dust, and what kind of support you can expect once the panels are installed.

A solar system is meant to last nearly 25 years. You must compare the quotes before installing rooftop solar in Nagpur to ensure that you are getting up to 25 years of solar power generation. The small effort can save you from getting tricked by any company.

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