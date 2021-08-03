Things To Keep In Mind When Buying Your First Vape

If you’re planning on buying a vape kit, or you’re simply curious about whether it can serve as a healthier alternative to smoking cigarettes, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the numerous choices available on the market. There are hundreds of brands of vapes, mods, and juices to choose from. If you need help buying your first vape, here are some things you need to know.

How Does a Vape Kit Work?

Vape kits resemble normal cigarettes, except that they use batteries to power an atomizer, which is used to vaporize the liquid in the cartridge. The user then inhales this vapour, hence the term “vaping”. Vaping is often used as a replacement for cigarette smoking because experts claim that vaping is 95% safer.

Vaping is more popular than regular cigarette smoking, despite the fact that vape kits are significantly more expensive. This is because their e-liquid cartridges are formulated with flavours such as watermelon and apple pie, which makes it a significantly different experience from cigarette smoking. There’s also an appeal in the notion that vapes are less dangerous (not safer) than tobacco cigarettes.

Vape Kit Types

Vape kits have undergone a lot of development since they were introduced a few years ago. Cig-a-likes are the oldest type of vapes, but they still have most of the fundamental features that current-gen vapes have. Generally speaking, mods and pods are best for beginners, as the majority of issues that plagued first-gen iterations have been ironed out.

Vaping Box Mods vs Pods

Box mods are the most common type of vape kit and they make use of a battery-powered box that you can use to adjust the wattage and temperature of the atomizer.

Pods are also called “vape pens”, which are essentially unibody e-cigarettes that do not contain any moving parts. Their main appeal is derived from their compact design and portability.

While box mods are far bulkier than pens, the majority of consumers prefer box modes because they have significantly longer battery life and because they produce puffier clouds. However, vape pens are far better for beginners because they are more flexible and easier to use. Pens are also more discreet. While this may not matter to everyone, this may be a critical factor to consider for some people.

E-Liquids

After you’ve chosen a vape kit, you’re going to have to choose your e-juice. This is generally a matter of personal preference, but there are some factors that you need to consider. Newbies need to pay attention to nicotine strength, especially if they’re using vapes to get off cigarettes.

Another thing to keep in mind when buying e-juices is to buy your e-juices only from reputable stores like the eJuiceDB Vape Store. Reputable stores sell only safe juices that don’t contain harmful ingredients. Considering the fact that this has a direct impact on your lung health, it’s important to be meticulous with where you buy your e-Juice.

As with any purchase, it’s important to do your own research, especially if you’re buying something that can potentially affect your health. It’s also important to research the laws regarding smoking and vaping in your city. You don’t want to be fined for smoking in a public place, something that could have easily been averted by knowing your laws.

