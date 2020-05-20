Things you Should Know about thc Vape Juice

Everyone is talking about or using vape juice these days, but still, there are many ambiguities and misconceptions about it. Here we’ve gathered all the necessary information and facts which you should know about how to make oil cartridges.

What is thc Vape Juice?

Vape juice is made of different sorts of concentrates and is used for vaporizing in a vape pen. An e-cigarette or a vape pen is used to inhale thc vape juice. It comes in many flavors and now people are using it as an alternative to smoking.

Ingredients Used in making thc Vape Juice

There are 4 main ingredients used for making thc vape juice:

PG or Propylene Glycol

VG or Vegetable Glycerol

Vodka or distilled water

Liquid Nicotine

Flavors

Can you Make a Nicotine Free thc Vape Juice?

You can prepare a Nicotine free thc vape juice yourself pretty easily. In this way, you’ll know which ingredients are a part of your thc vape juice. You’ll also be sure that there will be no risk of any sort of side effects or addiction to nicotine. That’s why DIY thc vape juice which is prepared using quality concentrates and wax liquidizer without adding nicotine are healthier and safer for you.

Concentrates Used for Making DIY thc Vape Juice

As thc vape juice or e-juice is a bit expensive to buy from the market and you can easily prepare a nice flavored thc vape juice yourself. So, first of all, you should choose the basic ingredient, a concentrate for making thc vape juice. These are some of the popular concentrates used for making thc vape juice:

Shatter

Wax

BHO

Buddha

PHO

Crumble

Rosin

Honey Oil

Live Rosin

Sugar Wax

How Can you Make a thc Vape Juice Yourself?

You can make a tasty and flavor rich vape juice with the concentrate and flavor of your choice. Here’s a quick guide to preparing thc vape juice:

Warm some water in a cooking pan and bring it to the simmering point.

Put a small vape mixing glass in the middle of the pan to make a double boiler.

Put your choice concentrate on the glass and let it melt.

Add a wax liquidizer and stir until it dissolves completely with the concentrate, turning it into a liquid.

You can choose your favorite flavor of these wax liquidizers and these are safe and healthy to use.

Vape Pen or E-Cigarette – Which One is Better?

You can use both, a vape pen or an e-cigarette for inhaling thc vape juice, but both of these are a lot different from each other:

You can have more flavoring and customization options in a vape pen as compared to an e-cigarette.

As vape pens are bigger in size their batteries are also bigger and long-lasting as compared to e-cigarettes terpenes .

If you’re looking to avoid Nicotine completely then you should go for vape pens, as they’re mostly used for Nicotine free flavored inhaling only, while the e-cigarettes contain Nicotine mostly.

You can get refillable cartridges for your vape pen but not for your e-cigarette.

So considering these facts, vape pens seem to be healthier and more customizable than e-cigarettes and they definitely work better with flavored and Nicotine free thc vape juice.

How a Vape Pen Works

A vape pen has simple functioning and has got only a few components:

A battery is there to power your vape pen.

An Atomizer part works as a heating chamber for vaporizing the thc vape juice.

The mouthpiece is there to let you inhale the vapor.

There’s a button for inhaling the vapor. You need to keep holding the button while you inhale.

In auto-draw vape pens, there’s no button required and you can inhale it directly.

How to Avoid Possible Side Effects of Vaping?

A thc vape juice which is made of a safe concentrate like shatter or Rosin is safe for your health. So whenever you buy thc vape juice or e-juice just make sure to check the ingredients first.

Use vape pens instead of e-cigarette, as you can find totally Nicotine free vape juice for vape pens, but not for e-cigarettes.

Wax liquidizers which are used for preparing DIY thc vape juice are also made of healthy ingredients, so there are no side effects of using these.

Now when you’re well aware of all the facts regarding vape juice, you can use it the right way without affecting your health badly.

Comments