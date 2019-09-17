This British born Actor, “Richard Ji” is Dreaming to One Day Work with Top Banners of Bollywood

Foreign talent is growing rapidly in India. It is pouring in from around the world, from places such as srilanka, Dubai, Pakistan, China and many others. However, we rarely see this kind of ability and natural talent coming from the UK, as their cinema and TV presents its own outstanding style, but this man is looking to make a change to that.

Times have changed and India is the first choice for Richard ji, and if you happen to come across his work, you will no doubt feel the love that he has for the country. In fact one of his YouTube videos he explains on stage how he feels more at home with the people of india, compared to back home in the UK.

Richard Ji, who comes from a small town in the countryside, is by definition a personal trainer and has trained the likes of Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer singh, Sushant Singh Rajput and others. But he also has a vast array of talents that go along with his sparkling career. These include gymnastics, Calisthenics, hockey, tennis, stand up comedy and so on.

He is exceptionally famous in this very moment because of his hilarious videos on his social media platforms, Instagram and youtube. People are catching onto his videos and unique spin on things, and many feel he has a bright future in India as an actor and entertainer.

On top of this if you do a bit of research, you’ll find Richard Ji is not only showing his acting talent through his careful scripted hindi vine videos, but he has also starred in some blockbuster movies with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and IIrfhan Khan. Go have a watch!

Richard Ji has already worked with many top names in the industry, and with that, he has made good relations in B-town, which is helping him in gaining roles in B-Town. You may see him this month in Zoya Factor if you watch closely.

We asked Richard ji where he sees himself in 5 years time and he told us it was his dream is to one day take the lead role in a Bollywood movie, if he gets chance from Yashraj banner, Dharma Production and few other production houses. He feels his years of hard work will be justified when he gets roles in such banners in Bollywood.

It is so good to see talented people like Richard Ji joining B-town and giving that versatility to our industry with their work. We hope he gets his dream lead role from big banner in India! Good luck

Comments