This is How to Turn Shatter Into e-Liquid

Are you looking into how to turn to shatter into e-liquid? Today, vaping marijuana is the new normal.

Some vape cannabis for recreation, others for health reasons. Whatever your reason is, it’s important that you know how to do the process of converting shatter into e juice.

What is Shatter?

Shatter, also called shatter wax, shatter weed, or marijuana shatter is a cannabis extract. It is a translucent and hard concentrate that looks like glass.

The concentrate is called shatter due to its glass-like appearance that breaks when dropped. It is extracted from marijuana’s essential oil that has chemical compounds in a cannabis plant, terpenes, and cannabinoids.

How is it extracted?

A solvent like hexane, isopropyl, butane, or CO2 is used in cannabis extraction. It produces gold to amber colored cannabis oil that is also thick.

The solvent is purged from the shatter oil through the use of vacuum and heat. The concentrate is processed to become a shatter, wax, budder, honeycomb, crumble, sap, and live resin.

What is e-liquid?

E-liquid also called as vape juice or e juice is the liquid that turns into vapor using a vape. Vapors contain glycol and glycerin. It also has nicotine and flavoring.

The most common e juice is VG e-liquid, PG e-liquid, hemp oil vape liquid, and salt nicotine e-liquid. They are different from a cigarette because they don’t go to the combustion process.

Turning Shatter Into e-Liquid

Materials:

Cannabis concentrate

Terpenes

Diluent

Glass

Syringes

Microwave or double boiler

Stirrer

Method 1: Slow Method (Use of double boiler)

Get ready with 0.50 gram or more of concentrate, double boiler, small glass, metal dab tool or paperclip, syringe, natural terpenes, and diluent.

Procedure:

Prepare the double boiler.

Heat it at about 175 degrees Fahrenheit (about 80 degrees Celsius).

Place the shatter into the glass.

Let it melt for around 5 minutes.

Add the diluent into the shatter. Follow the correct ratio.

Check the temperature using a thermometer.

Stir the mixture until it forms a uniform consistency. Make sure that the shatter is fully dissolved.

Add your choice of flavoring.

Use a syringe to extract the e-liquid into the vape.

Method 2: 60- Second Method (Use of microwave)

Prepare all the materials.

Place the shatter into the glass

Add 1 ml or 35 drops of diluent (Wax liquidizer) into the shot glass.

Place it in the microwave for 10 seconds.

Stir the mixture.

Let it cool.

Extract the mixture using a syringe and place it into the vape pen.

Method 3: Using THC Cartridges

In this method, you are going to use a pre-filled cartridge. Keep the shatter in a parchment paper. Store it in a cool, dry place.

Get ready with all the ingredients and tools.

Place the shatter into the glass.

Add the diluent. Follow the correct ratio.

Add terpenes.

Mix all the ingredients.

Place the mixture in a microwave for 10 seconds.

Use a syringe or pipette filler to extract the e juice.

Place it in the oil chamber of the vape pen.

Place the leftover e juice in dark-colored silicone bottles. Place it in a cool, dry place.

You can add a diluent to the e juice if you want to make it more viscous.

When Vaping:

Shatter can be vaporized or dabbed using a vape pen or a dab rig. To vape, make sure that your vape pen is specially made for marijuana extracts such as shatter or wax.

Specially made vape pens like this have atomizer or the heating element that quickly heat the concentrate. The heating element ensures that the shatter reaches its vaporization point fast.

When vaping, you have to place the concentrate into the heating chamber. The atomizer immediately melts it and turns it into vapor.

Vaping shatter offers a quick method of letting cannabinoids enter the bloodstream fast. It’s almost instantaneous. With this quick effect, users believe that is is better because “less is more.”

Vaporization gets rid of the combustion process. You don’t have to inhale a burning plant. It saves your lungs from dangerous chemicals and other possible health effects.

Vaping shatter by turning it into e-liquid is a better method of consuming marijuana. If you have a medical need, you can carry and use it anytime, anywhere. Recreational users also find it more convenient to use.

