Tips To Make Your Learning of a Foreign Language More Effective

Have you always switched from one language to another like a chameleon changing its colour? I had no idea he was English at all for a long time. When I told him I couldn’t learn a second language, he winked happily and gave me some advice from his experience. If you have given up on learning a foreign language, find a couple of minutes and read this post!

KEEP YOUR LANGUAGE LEVEL UP TO DATE

If your initial goal is to learn to speak a foreign language, you can easily get lost in textbooks. Practising conversational language with people will keep your learning process on an appropriate track. So, you are learning a foreign language to speak it to other people. You’re not going to talk only to yourself all the time.

Be creative, write songs and sing them for the native speakers to hear, which means that if you feel uncomfortable talking to foreigners, you can sing along with them in their language, and they will want to talk to you (looking at your anguish). For example, you do not need to go abroad, just visit the virtual National casino HI and switch to English!

KNOW WHY YOU ARE DOING IT (WHY DO YOU NEED IT?)

It sounds obvious, but if you don’t have a good motivation and reason for learning a language, then there is no point in starting to learn the language because you will waste your time then. Just to impress other people with good skills is not a very good reason to learn a language, but, for example, through the study of English soul, English is quite another matter. But if you’re determined to learn a language, make a promise to yourself: “Yes, I want to learn this language and I will do everything possible and impossible to do it.”

TALK TO YOURSELF

When your partner isn’t around, there’s nothing wrong with talking to yourself. It may sound strange but talking to yourself in a foreign language is a very cool way to constantly practice. It helps you constantly remember new words and phrases and gives you confidence when you have another conversation in a foreign language with someone.

HAVE FUN WITH IT

Get creative in using your new language. And you, for example, can put on a radio play with a friend, draw a comic book, write a poem, or just talk to whoever you can. If you can’t have fun with language, you’re probably not following the steps.

BE LIKE CHILDREN

That doesn’t mean you have to throw a tantrum or tangle your hair in your food at a restaurant but learn the language like children learn it. The idea that children are more capable of learning languages finds no evidence. New research finds no direct correlation between age and learning ability (external link). Perhaps the key to their rapid learning is a lack of self-judgment, willingness to play with the language they are learning, and they don’t bother when they make mistakes, they just keep talking.

CONCLUSION

Anyway, we all learn from mistakes. As children, we are capable of making mistakes, but as adults, we treat mistakes as something forbidden, taboo. An adult is more likely to say, “I can’t!” than “I haven’t learned it yet” (I can’t swim, I can’t drive, I can’t speak English). Fear of failure is a social taboo that kids don’t care about. When you’re learning a language, admit that you don’t know everything, and you can’t know everything and there’s nothing wrong with that. Leave your adult complexes behind.

Comments