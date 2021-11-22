Tips To Prepare Physics Syllabus For CBSE Class 11

Class 11 is an important step in a student’s life. Students have to work hard for two years to achieve their aim in life. They have to study hard in classes 11 and 12 to get high marks in the board exams and competitive exams. Physics is one of the main subjects for the students who take science in classes 11 and 12. They have to study physics for the board exams and the competitive exams. Students find physics the most challenging subject. But, if students understand the concepts they can score high marks in physics. In this article, we will discuss the tips to prepare for CBSE class 11 physics. The tips given in this article can help the students of class 11 to prepare for physics easily.

Tips to prepare physics for class 11

Students can use the tips given here to prepare for CBSE class 11 physics. The tips given here can help students to understand the concepts and score high marks in class 11 physics.

Understand the exam pattern and syllabus

The most important thing for the students is to understand the exam pattern and syllabus for class 11 physics. By knowing the syllabus for class 11 physics students can make a proper study plan to effectively prepare for the exams. In the current year, the exam pattern has been changed by the CBSE. Therefore, students must know the new exam pattern and syllabus for class 11 physics. They can search for the exam pattern to know the details.

Learn from the Class 11 NCERT books for physics

Students of class 11 should study all chapters of class 11 physics from the NCERT books. CBSE has recommended the NCERT books for all classes and NCERT books contain the entire syllabus for class 11 physics. The information given in the NCERT books is precise and proper. Students can read all chapters of physics from the NCERT books and they can understand the concepts easily. The language used in the NCERT books is very easy and can help students to learn the concepts properly. Students must solve all questions given at the end of each chapter because most questions are asked from the NCERT books in the final exams.

Concentrate more on important topics

In physics, students must focus on the important topics to score high marks in the exams. Though, they should understand all topics well but concentrate more on the important topics that can help students to achieve their goals in life. The most important topics in class 11 physics include Work, Energy, and Power, Thermal properties of Matter, Rotational Motion, Thermodynamics, Kinetic Theory, Gravitation, Laws of Motion, and Waves. Students must spare some extra time to concentrate on these topics to score high marks in the final exams.

Make a study plan

Students must make a study plan to prepare the physics syllabus for CBSE class 11. They should divide the syllabus accordingly to finish the entire syllabus on time. Students must try to finish the entire syllabus of class 11 physics one or two months before the final exams. They should make the timetable in such a way that they can cover all topics before the exams. They should also give some extra time to the important topics.

Make notes of important points

Students of class 11 should make notes of important points while preparing for class 11 physics. They should note down all important formulas, theorems, definitions, and principles given in the class 11 physics book in the notebook. This will help them to revise properly before the exams. Revision notes will also help in a better understanding of the concepts.

Solve previous year’s question papers

Students of class 11 should solve the previous year’s question papers to understand the exam pattern and the type of questions. By solving the previous year’s question papers students can get an idea about the difficulty level of the questions and the pattern of the exam. Solving previous year’s question papers can also help students to analyze their preparation for the class 11 syllabus. They can also mark the difficult topics and concentrate more on them. Students can also identify their weak and strong points to focus more on the weak points and prepare well for the exams.

Sample papers for CBSE class 11 physics

Students can also find sample papers for CBSE class 11 physics on the internet. Students can also download the sample papers from the internet to practice the entire syllabus. Solving sample papers can also help students to manage time in the exam. They can mark the difficult questions in the sample papers. Students can discuss the doubts with their teachers and friends to clear the doubts. Students must solve all difficult questions properly. They should solve difficult questions two or three times to make sure that they do well in the final exams.

Must solve numerical problems

In physics, students have to solve numerical problems based on different topics. Therefore, students must understand the formulas used for solving different numerical problems. Students must practice all numerical problems given in the NCERT books. They should solve numerical problems from other sources as well to practice. This will help to improve the calculation speed and will also help students to understand the concepts thoroughly.

Practice diagrams

In physics, circuit diagrams, ray diagrams are important. Therefore, students must practice making these diagrams properly before the final exams. They should memorize the labelling properly to score high marks. Students will get diagram-based questions and students can score full marks in such questions.

Proper revision

Proper revision of the entire Physics Syllabus for CBSE class 11 is a must for the students. Students must revise all important concepts, formulas, and definitions before the final exams. Regular revision of the important topics will help students to memorize the things for the final exams. This will also help in reducing the stress of the students. They can gain confidence and can perform better in exams.

Thus, students of class 11 can use the above tips to prepare the class 11 physics syllabus for the final exams as well as for the competitive exams.

