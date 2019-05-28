Top 10 Keto Diet Recipes for Vegetarians | Check Out the Ingredients & Steps to Cook

If you are on a ketogenic/ keto diet, then here are some amazing vegetarian recipes for you. Along with the World, Indians are also following the keto diet with great enthusiasm. It’s not at all similar to the ancient boring diet, but it involves some out of the box and delicious recipes as well. Indian vegetarian ketogenic diet offers some delicious recipes to the person following the same.

The ketogenic diet has emerged as one of the most fruitful diet plans for those who want to lose excess body fats with starving for hunger. It includes low carb and high-fat diet that helps in losing excess body fat more effectively. Choose the best Keto diet plans and cook a tasty diet food for yourself with the help of these recipes. If you are and vegetarian and searching for some amazing vegetarian keto diet recipes, then learn it from below.

Keto Diet Plan: Recipes for Vegetarians

Be it breakfast, lunch or dinner, Keto diet plans offers a person to consume some tasty recipes. In India, vegetarian people can enjoy the keto diet a lot as there are numerous dishes recipes for the same. So check out some keto diet food recipes for Vegetarians here-

Keto Avacado Pie

Ingredients: Almond flour, coconut flour, ground psyllium husk powder, banking powder, sesame seeds, extra virgin olive oil, salt, water, eggless mayonnaise, cream cheese, ripened avocados, fresh cilantro, onion powder, red chilli pepper, shredded cheese.

Here’s how to prepare?

To start the making of this keto diet recipe, one has to preheat the oven at 350 degrees F or 175 degrees C. Mix the ingredients like Almond flour (3/4th cup), coconut flour (4 tablespoons), ground psyllium husk powder (1 tablespoon), banking powder (1 tablespoon), sesame seeds (4 tablespoons), extra virgin olive oil (3 tablespoons), salt (according to taste) and water (4 tablespoons) for making a pie dough. Then the ingredient needs to be kneaded using hands, fork or food processor. Then take a springform pan and attach a piece of parchment paper and grease it. With the use of oiled spatula and fingers, spread the dough in the pan and pre-bake the crust for 10-15 minutes.

Then dice the avocado and split it as well as finely chop and deseed the chilli. Then place the chilli and avocado in a bowl and mix in with other ingredients like- eggless mayonnaise, cream cheese, ripened avocados, fresh cilantro, onion powder, red chilli pepper, shredded cheese. Pour the mixture into the pie crust and then bake it for 35 minutes until it turns light brown. Once it cools, have it with a green salad as your vegetarian ket diet dish.

Vegetarian Keto Club Salad

Ingredients: Sour cream (2 tablespoons), garlic powder (half tablespoon), onion powder (half tablespoon), mayonnaise (2 tablespoons), milk (1 tablespoon), dried parsley (1 teaspoon), 3 sliced hard-boiled eggs, 4 ounces cubed cheddar cheese, 1 cup diced cucumber, dijon mustard (1 spoon), torn pieces of romaine lettuce and halved cherry tomatoes.

Preparation

Mix and combine sour cream, mayonnaise and dried herbs. Then add a tablespoon of milk and mix it, add another spoon of the mixture is too thick. Gather all the fresh vegetables, fresh eggs and cheese in a bowl and then add a spoon of dijon mustard in the mid of it. Then pour 2 spoons of prepared dressing and toss it before serving the same.

Keto Paneer Satay

Components: Fine chopped 1 stick lemongrass, 200-gram paneer, ground cumin (1/4th tablespoon), Ground turmeric (1 tablespoon), Salt, Erythritol (1 tsp), 1 diced onion, dried chilli flakes, finely chopped lemongrass (1 stick), vegetable oil (1 tbsp), pureed garlic cloves and ginger pieces (2-2 pieces), Water , Coconut milk, peanuts (100 g), dark soy sauce (2 tsp), 1/2 lemon juice.

Method:

At first mix fine chopped 1 stick lemongrass, 200-gram paneer, ground cumin (1/4th tablespoon), Salt, Erythritol (1 tsp) and 1 tbsp of ground turmeric and marinate it for 30 minutes for a satay. Further to prepare a peanut sauce, add vegetable oil to pan and heat, then add onion, chilli flakes, lemongrass and cook the same for 2-3 minutes. Further, add ginger and garlic, then cook for 30 seconds and then add sugar, peanuts, water, soy sauce and coconut milk. Until the mixture is thickened, simmer it for 10-15 minutes and then add lime as well as salt for taste.

Then divide the paneer into 4 skewers, heat the pan and add lil oil to fry the paneer until golden. Then put the sauce in a bowl and enjoy it along with paneer as your healthy keto diet.

Keto Breakfast Brownie Muffins

Components: Golden flaxseed meal (1 cup), cinnamon (1 tsp), baking powder (1/2 tbsp), cocoa powder (1/4 cup), 1 large egg, coconut oil (2 tablespoon), pumpkin puree (1/2 cup), apple cider vinegar (1 tbsp), sugar-free caramel syrup (1/4 cup), 2 tsp coconut oil, 1/2 tbsp salt, 1/4 cup slivered almonds and Vanilla extract (1 tablespoon).

Preparation:

Firstly preheat the oven at 350 degrees F and mix the dry and wet ingredients in separate bowls. Then combine the 2 and mix it well without leaving any lumps in the batter. Line up paper liners on muffin tins and pour 1 teaspoon of muffin batter in it . The sprinkle slivered almonds on each muffin and bake it for 15 minutes. Then have it as per your choice as keto diet breakfast.

Vegetarian Greek Collard Wraps

Ingredients: Full fat plain Greek yoghurt (1 cup), white vinegar (1 tablespoon), olive oil (2 tablespoon), garlic powder (1 tbsp), salt and pepper, minced fresh dill (2 tbsp), cucumber (2.5 ounces grated and seeded), julienned cucumber (1 medium), collard green leaves (4 large), halved kalamata olives (8 whole), 1/2 block feta, 4 cherry tomatoes, julienned 1/2 medium red bell pepper and 1/2 cup diced purple onion.

Method:

Firstly mix all the tzatziki Sauce ingredients full fat plain Greek yoghurt (1 cup), white vinegar (1 tsp), olive oil (2 tablespoon), garlic powder (1 tablespoon), salt and pepper, minced fresh dill (2 tbsp), cucumber (2.5 ounces grated and seeded) and store the same in a fridge. Although be sure you squeeze the extra water after grating it. Then spread 2 tablespoons of tzatziki sauce in the centre of collard green leaves after washing it. Then cucumber, olives, feta, tomatoes, pepper and onion over the sauce. Fold the leaves and slice in half and have it during the lunchtime as tasty keto diet plan.

Keto-Friendly Zucchini Grilled Cheese Toast

Components: 2 grated zucchini, shredded cheddar, freshly grated parmesan cheese, 2 sliced green onion, salt, corn starch, ground black pepper and vegetable oil for cooking purpose.

Preparation method:

Before starting the preparation, squeeze all the extra moisture from zucchini with a clean cloth. The put it in a bowl and mix it with green onions, corn starch and parmesan. Ready the pan with enough of vegetable oil and put an atleast 1/4th cup of zucchini mix and put it on one side of the pan. Keep cooking until it turns brown from both the side. Then put 2 zucchini patties on the same skillet and top it with shredded cheese, continuously cook it for 2 minutes until the cheese melts and then serve it hot.

Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

Components: Heavy whipped cream (1 cup), Frozen cauliflower florets, cubed cream cheese (4 ounces), dijon mustard (1 teaspoon), turmeric (1 teaspoon), garlic powder (1/2 teaspoon), shredded cheddar cheese (8 ounces) and salt and pepper.

Preparation:

Firstly cook the frozen cauliflower as per instructed on its package. Simmer the cream and stir until it gets smooth. Put in 6 ounces of shredded cheddar cheese and mix it till the time cheese melts in the sauce. Add salt, dijon mustard, turmeric, garlic powder and pepper, then put the dry cauliflower into the cheese sauce and mix it well. Sprinkle red paprika and remaining shredded cheddar cheese.

Vegetarian Red Coconut Curry

Ingredients: Spinach (1 large handful), Broccoli florets (1 cup), coconut oil (4 tablespoons), onion (1/4 medium), minced garlic & ginger (1-1 teaspoon), red curry paste (1 tablespoon), coconut milk/ cream (1/2 cup), soy sauce (2 teaspoons), Fysh sauce (2 teaspoons).

Preparation

Put a pan on gas in medium flame and pour 2 tsp of coconut oil. Add chopped onion and put to the pan, once the oil is heated. Cook it for 3-4 minutes and then put garlic to the vessel and then cook it for 30 more seconds. Lower the flame and add broccoli to the mixture and stir it well for 1-2 minutes. Side all the ingredients in the pan and then add red curry paste to it, once the paste start smelling add everything together. Then add the handful of spinach, once it starts to wilt add coconut cream and mix it well. After that add 2 tbsp of coconut oil, fysh sauce, soy sauce and 1 tablespoon of minced ginger. Simmer it for 5-10 minutes and then it’s ready to serve.

Vegan Keto Porridge

Ingredients: Coconut flour (2 tablespoons), vegan vanilla protein powder (2 tablespoon), unsweetened almond milk (1 and a half cup), golden flaxseed meal (3 tablespoons), erythritol powder for taste.

Method:

Put together coconut flour, golden flaxseed and protein powder in a bowl and mix it well. Then put it into a pan with almond milk and cook it on medium flame. Although at first, it seems very lose and the moment it starts thickening add your amount of sweetener. ONe can serve it with their favourite toppings and have it during keto breakfast or lunchtime diet.

So if you are on your ketogenic diet, do not miss to have these dishes. As for sure these are not as boring as your ancient diet at least. One can have these keto diet recipes specially opted for vegetarians during breakfast, lunch or dinner time. Happy keto dieting everyone!

